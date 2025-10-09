With the 2025-26 NBA season set to tip off in two weeks, Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell has offered insight into the team’s offseason addition of Lonzo Ball and the role the veteran guard is expected to play.

Appearing on the latest episode of Network with Rich Kleiman, Mitchell reflected on Ball’s career arc, defensive impact, and ability to elevate the Cavaliers’ second unit. Both players were drafted in 2017 and have followed parallel paths in the league, though Ball’s recent seasons were marred by injury. Now healthy, Ball joins a Cleveland squad coming off a 64-win season and looking to strengthen its depth ahead of the regular season opener against the New York Knicks on October 22 at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s a guy that we got drafted together, same class – you look at especially when he was healthy, what he was doing in Chicago,” Mitchell said. “Quick outlets. He's a defender. His three ball has gotten better. He just is a leader on that floor.”

Ball is expected to back up starting point guard Darius Garland and serve as the primary facilitator for the Cavaliers’ second unit. His presence could stabilize the offense when the starters rest and offer defensive intensity on the perimeter.

“He’s obviously playing back up to DG and when he’s in that second unit just being able to facilitate, get guys easy looks,” Mitchell added. “Now on the defensive end. He’s a pest, man. He’s all over the ball. And you got Evan [Mobley] and [Jarrett Allen] behind you, man, that definitely. It feels different for sure.”

Donovan Mitchell discusses Lonzo Ball’s role with Cavaliers entering 2025-26 season

Article Continues Below

Ball, 27, returned last season with the Chicago Bulls after missing two full years due to knee issues. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22.2 minutes per game across 35 appearances. While not matching the production of his peak years, Ball’s court vision and defensive effort remained intact.

His most productive season came in 2021-22 with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.8% from three over 55 games.

Mitchell also commented on the shifting landscape of the Eastern Conference ahead of the new season. Injuries to key stars have altered the hierarchy, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton both suffering torn Achilles tendons. Mitchell acknowledged the uncertainty and opportunity these developments present.

“Yeah, it’s wild and you have been longer than I have – you’ve seen it, like this everything changes,” Mitchell said. “The team that won the Eastern Conference Finals, they’ve lost Myles [Turner], obviously Tyrese… JT… he’s out. Boston shopping some guys around… the dynamics are going to change.”

As the Cavaliers prepare for their opener in New York on national television, Ball’s role off the bench could be a significant factor in Cleveland’s push for a deeper playoff run in the 2025-26 campaign.