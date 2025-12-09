The MLB offseason is in full swing, and one insider recently suggested that the Boston Red Sox could be interested in cutting a deal for a certain second baseman with postseason experience.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox are one of three teams that are currently in on a potential trade for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte.

“The Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Marte, according to sources briefed on the discussions. Three unidentified clubs are also said to be in the mix. “The Diamondbacks, who agreed Monday with right-hander Mike Soroka on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, are seeking young pitching as they await the returns of staff ace Corbin Burnes and relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez from Tommy John surgeries,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Trading Marte allows the Diamondbacks to clear payroll and inject talent. While they need not rush or move Marte at all, a deadline of sorts is in effect. After the tenth day of the 2026 season, Marte will gain full no-trade protection as a player with 10 years of service and five consecutive with the same club.”

Across 126 last season, Marte hit 28 home runs, collected 72 RBIs, and earned an .893 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, the 32-year-old ranked in the 95th percentile in Batting Run Value and the 96th percentile in xBA.

The Red Sox are coming off a season that saw them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Adding a player of Marte’s stature could help them inch closer towards becoming a true contender.

Marte was the 2023 NLCS MVP during Arizona’s run to the World Series, and it is worth wondering if he could potentially have a similar impact in Boston.