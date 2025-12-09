On a day in which the baseball world is seeing one big deal after another, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the action. On Tuesday, the Dodgers announced they were closing a deal to snatch up Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz.

It was reported by Jorge Castillo of ESPN and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

It is a deal of historic proportions worth $69 million for three years. As a result, it gives Diaz the highest Average Annual Value (AAV) of any relief pitcher in MLB history. This past season, Diaz finished with a record of 6-3 with 28 saves and a 1.63 ERA.

Over the course of his career, Diaz has won three Reliever of the Year awards (2018, 2022, and 2025). He has also received three All-Star selections (2018, 2022, and 2025). Before playing for the Mets, he was with the Seattle Mariners.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are coming off winning the World Series, and Diaz's addition bolsters their star-studded roster. Furthermore, he adds much relief to the bullpen that has had to endure injury-laden struggles all season long.

Now that Los Angeles can fulfill that need, another need needs to be addressed.

The Dodgers need to snatch up an outfielder.

To strengthen their lineup, the defending champions are eyeing a top outfielder from the market.

Not only that, but I am looking for an outfielder who can be effective at the plate and in the field. In recent years, the Dodgers have made strong, intelligent decisions in the trade market.

Among the top talents hitting the market are Kyle Tucker, Steven Kwan, Lars Nootbaar, and former Dodger Cody Bellinger. Each of whom can be productive at the plate and, in some cases, provide some production in the outfield.

If they snatch up any of these options, it would only help to strengthen their already potent lineup further.