The New York Mets continue the Winter Meetings reeling from Edwin Diaz’s jump to the Los Angeles Dodgers, trade buzz tightening around David Peterson, and the steady pressure that shadows every move GM David Stearns makes. Interest in the left-hander keeps building. As The Athletic’s Will Sammon reported, teams see the Mets’ needs, sense an opening, and hope New York considers a need-for-need swap similar to the Nimmo-for-Semien deal earlier this winter. Yet the Mets understand leverage. They know Peterson’s value, his affordability, and the innings he provides. Moving him would only happen on their terms.

Those terms reflect a shifting landscape. The Mets needs an outfielder, a first baseman, and a designated hitter. And even with Devin Williams now anchoring the ninth, losing Diaz still leaves the bullpen thin. They need more relief help, not less. Peterson becomes a chip that can address multiple holes, even if trading him creates another. He is not Kodai Senga, whose ceiling drives louder speculation. But in 2025, he was the Mets’ most reliable starter. For months, he was the only pitcher consistently pushing into the sixth inning, earning his first All-Star nod through durability and calm under pressure.

A rising market and a rising question for the Mets

Teams also weigh risk. David Peterson struggled badly down the stretch for the Mets, posting an 8.83 ERA over his final eight starts. It pushed his season ERA to 4.22. But since returning from hip surgery, he has delivered a 3.67 ERA across nearly 300 innings. Contenders value that steadiness. Reliability sells, especially in a league starving for arms that simply take the ball.

David Stearns has described the trade market as “pretty active,” but he remains disciplined. New York has depth, flexibility, and a vision for a stronger rotation. A trade involving David Peterson only happens if it boosts the Mets closer to the top of the division.

Now the question hangs under the hotel lights: who will meet the Mets' price, and which team will move first as the Winter Meetings heat up?