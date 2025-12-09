With the controversy of the Notre Dame football program being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, athletic director Pete Bevacqua has been outspoken on his issue with the decision by the committee. As the Notre Dame football athletic director is even targeting the ACC for advocating for the Miami Hurricanes to be in the CFP over the Fighting Irish, he has continued to speak on the fractured relationship.

According to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports, Bevacqua said that the ACC has been on a three-and-a-half-week, at the most, social media campaign to attack the Fighting Irish and to put Miami in the CFP. Would go on to talk about the “damage” between Notre Dame and the ACC.

“Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua says it was a 3-3.5 week social media campaign from the ACC attacking Notre Dame,” Auerbach wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He said he talked to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and said it’s ‘raised eyebrows and you’ve got to know it caused damage.'”

Notre Dame football's Pete Bevacqua continues on the “damage” done

While ACC commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement of his own negating the Notre Dame football athletic director's comments, Bevacqua stood ten toes down on his feelings. Bevacqua would go on to say that he felt that the ACC was “attacking” the program.

“It has created damage. I’m not going to shy away from that…People a lot more important than me at the university feel the same way,” Bevacqua said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“I don’t understand why you’d go on a social media campaign to attack an important partner,” Bevacqua continued. “What we were really surprised by and disappointed by was how the ACC conference really went on a social media campaign (that) in my opinion (was) attacking our football program.”

At any rate, there's no denying there's a sense of shock and disbelief from the Notre Dame football program over missing the CFP.