Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has been named the recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy as the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year, the league announced on Monday night.

As a result of receiving more votes than Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Atkinson became the third head coach in Cavs history to be named Coach of the Year.

Atkinson joins Bill Fitch (1975-76) and Mike Brown (2008-09) as the only coaches in team history to win the award. The last Eastern Conference head coach to receive this honor was New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau during the 2020-21 season.

The Cavs put together one of their best seasons in franchise history in Atkinson's first year with the organization. After being one of Steve Kerr's lead assistants with the Golden State Warriors from 2021-24, Atkinson interviewed for several head-coaching openings before agreeing to terms with Cleveland.

This was a match made in heaven, as Atkinson inherited a younger team ready to learn. Donovan Mitchell's efficiency and scoring numbers went down this season, but the Cavs' new head coach explained to his star player that getting others involved would translate to immediate team success. As a result, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were both named All-Stars this season.

Atkinson, who previously coached Jarrett Allen with the Brooklyn Nets, immediately focused on maximizing his frontcourt duo of Allen and Mobley. Both big men had career years, and Mobley was recently named the 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cavs finished the regular season at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record, their best since the 2008-09 season when LeBron James led them to 66 wins and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. This team is hoping for similar playoff results this season, as they are currently trailing the Indiana Pacers after one game in the second round of the playoffs.

Atkinson received 59 of the 100 first-place votes for Coach of the Year. Bickerstaff finished second with 31 first-place votes, followed by Udoka in third.

Kenny Atkinson's success with Cavs

It is quite remarkable to evaluate the success Atkinson has endured in his first season with Mitchell and the Cavs.

Cleveland was a good team last season with Bickerstaff calling the shots on the sidelines, as they won 48 games and advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, the Cavs seemed to be hitting a wall in terms of development and progress. Not to mention, their offense had declined outside of Mitchell's production.

Once Atkinson took over, he immediately focused on bringing out the most in those around Mitchell — Garland, Mobley, and Allen.

As a result, the Cavs put up historic numbers all season and jumped from being the 18th-rated defense to ranking first in offensive rating this season. Whereas Mitchell and Garland were threats to score 20 or more points every game, the duo of Mobley and Allen were double-double machines.

Atkinson also greatly improved the production from Cleveland's bench. Caris LeVert and Georges Niang were factors early in the year before they were traded for De'Andre Hunter, and Ty Jerome may be Atkinson's greatest accomplishment.

Due to his time with the Warriors, Atkinson was familiar with Jerome's style of play and production. He trusted Jerome as the team's backup point guard, and the 27-year-old guard delivered by becoming a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Cavs have become real title threats in the Eastern Conference and crossed the 60-win plateau for the third time in franchise history. That is why Atkinson was named the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year.