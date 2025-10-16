The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their official television schedule for the 2025-26 season, returning to FanDuel Sports Network for another campaign. As a part of the 70 games the network will carry, the Cavs will introduce Iman Shumpert to their broadcast team this year.

Shumpert, of course, was a pivotal member of the 2016 NBA Finals team that brought Cleveland its first major pro championship since 1964. He's been working on his post-career craft on camera with ESPN, most notably when he stole the show with his work during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The 35-year-old is set to be on select pregame and postgame shows to “offer additional analysis.” He'll join the current talent pool that includes John Michael, Brad Daugherty, Serena Winters, Cayleigh Griffin, and Austin Carr, all returning to the network.

“Our mission is to deliver Cavaliers basketball to our fans, wherever they are, using the most engaging and forward-thinking platforms available,” said Cavs executive vice president and chief information officer Michael Conley. “By expanding and enhancing our broadcast and streaming options, we are ensuring that every member of our fanbase can stay connected to the team they love and experience the excitement of every moment, all season long.”

Article Continues Below

Shumpert hasn't officially retired from basketball, but hasn't suited up for an NBA team since February 27 with the Brooklyn Nets. In an October 2024 interview with RG Media's DJ Siddiqi, he left the door open for an on-court return.

“People ask me, ‘Are you retired?' I don't think I'll ever say I'm done playing,” Shumpert said. “I think if somebody said, ‘Hey man, I just need you to come sit here and work out with the guys.' If everything made sense and I liked what I had to do, I wouldn't mind doing it. I don't think I'll ever go on a podium and say, ‘I'm retiring from basketball.'”

Cavs fans are excited as it is about another shot at going all the way. What better perspective than listening to somebody who was a part of a Finals run like Shumpert?