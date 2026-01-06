The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in the first of two road games in a three-day span. Donovan Mitchell is listed as out on the injury report for rest, meaning he will miss just his third game for the wine and gold this season.

There are two questionable starting players for the Cavs against Indiana, who will be without Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson. Here's everything we know about Donovan Mitchell's playing status vs. the Pacers.

Donovan Mitchell's injury status vs. Pacers

When it comes to the question of whether Donovan Mitchell is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is no.

Mitchell is missing his third game of the season to rest up, as the Cavs play every other day until January 16. There are always nicks and bruises that he deals with, so getting him a couple of extra days before Thursday's meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves makes some sense, especially knowing Indiana's current situation.

Cleveland could also be without both Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade for the second straight game, although the former may return if his sickness has subsided. Wade is “pretty banged up,” according to head coach Kenny Atkinson. He collided with Jordan Goodwin in Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Suns on New Year's Eve, so the Cavs will have to find a way to space the floor better in the event he misses his third consecutive contest.

Larry Nance Jr. continues to recover from a right calf strain, and there still hasn't been an update on Max Strus. Atkinson did indicate, however, that one will be coming soon from the team. There aren't any surprises on the Pacers' injury list, as Bennedict Mathurin missed last game with his thumb injury and Jackson hasn't played since December 22 due to NBA concussion protocol.

Cavs injury report

Donovan Mitchell: OUT (rest)

Jarrett Allen: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Dean Wade: QUESTIONABLE (left knee contusion)

Larry Nance Jr.: OUT (right calf strain)

Luke Travers: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Chris Livingston: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Pacers injury report

Bennedict Mathurin: OUT (right thumb sprain)

Isaiah Jackson: OUT (concussion)

Obi Toppin: OUT (right foot stress fracture)

Tyrese Haliburton: OUT (right Achilles tendon tear)