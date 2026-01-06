Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Max Strus' left foot needs additional time to heal after the team's latest evaluation and imaging. On Tuesday afternoon, the team provided an official update on Strus' status, which revealed that he will not be returning as soon as initially anticipated.

“The evaluation and imaging revealed positive progress, but additional time is required for the fracture to fully heal,” the Cavs said in their press release. “Strus will continue to advance in the rehabilitation and conditioning phase of his recovery, along with ongoing medical treatment.

“He is scheduled for a follow-up evaluation with Dr. David Porter, who performed the procedure, in conjunction with the Cavaliers’ medical and training staff, within the next four weeks. Further updates and his next steps will be determined following that evaluation.”

Strus suffered the injury just weeks ahead of Cleveland's training camp when he was going through a workout. He shared on Media Day that his left foot “cracked” when he went to jump off of it.

“Kind of unlucky and unfortunate, but we're here now and dealing with it, and I'll be alright,” Strus said.

On August 26, the Cavs issued a post-surgery press release stating that Strus would be able to resume basketball activities in approximately three to four months. He's been out for well over that initial timeline.

“We obviously miss him, right? He's got that crazy toughness that you love in the locker room,” Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson said Sunday. “Miss his presence. I'm just thinking to him like, ‘Man, just can we get you right, get you a nice run going into the playoffs?' Whatever that run looks like, I'm not speculating. But I know we're conservative in our approach, and he's aware of that and he's bought in.”

“I'll be ready when the time comes, and I can't wait for that moment,” Strus said in late September. “The optimism is still there. The positive vibe is still there. I still want to be around this group and be able to contribute at a high level. I'm excited to get back. It sucks right now, but it'll be fine in the long run.”

In the meantime, the Cavs will have to keep chipping away until their veteran forward gets back on the floor. Going into Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers with a 20-17 record, Cleveland will have to find a way to win without Donovan Mitchell (and possibly others).