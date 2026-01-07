The Toronto Blue Jays were one run away from winning the World Series. They have responded with a very active free agency. They kicked it off with Dylan Cease on a $210 million contract and recently followed it up by inking Kazuma Okamoto. But even after that, the Blue Jays have not shut down the idea of signing Kyle Tucker in free agency. The Athletic's Mitch Bannon has more.

“The Toronto Blue Jays remain linked to All-Star hitters Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. Although league sources said the Jays have increased their efforts to recruit Tucker, who remains a roster fit after the signing of Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, a reunion with Bichette appears increasingly unlikely.”

Tucker is seen as the top hitter on the market. But the outfielder has not signed yet. He had a great first half in his one season with the Chicago Cubs, with an .882 OPS at the All-Star Break. But injuries derailed his second half, with a .738 OPS in the 41 games he did play. The sluggish final act may have impacted his market, but a long history of great play should land him a big-money deal.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays had a phenomenal season in 2025, but fell just short of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their contact-first hitting approach and elite defense made them a tough out in the postseason. Tucker is a Gold Glove defender, so he should fit in well north of the border.

The Blue Jays had put in bids for the biggest available free agents in previous offseasons. But Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Roki Sasaki decided not head to Toronto. That put the pressure on the current core to show their worth and make Canada an attractive baseball location. They've done that with a World Series run, and may get the biggest fish in the pond for those efforts.