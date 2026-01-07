As the Oregon Ducks prepare for its College Football Playoff semifinal showdown in the Peach Bowl, quarterback Dante Moore is making it clear that outside noise, including NFL Draft projections, is not his focus. Instead, Moore is centering his attention on the task at hand — leading the Ducks against Indiana and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The matchup has drawn national attention not only because it features two elite programs but also because Moore and Mendoza are widely viewed as the top quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I got to give Fernando [Mendoza] his credit. He’s had a hell of a year. He’s had some great years,” said Moore in the press conference. “This is our third time playing against each other, and he’s somebody that works his tail off, very smart quarterback, talented quarterback. But I think the biggest thing that I take away from him is just that he gives the glory to God through his success, through his accolades, through his wins. He always gives time to glorify God, and that’s something I appreciate and respect towards him.”

The Peach Bowl semifinal represents a rare head-to-head between two quarterbacks playing at the peak of their powers. “Comparison is the thief of joy,” and Moore took it seriously. With both signal-callers projected near the top of future draft boards, comparisons have intensified in recent weeks. The QB, however, acknowledged that reality, while emphasizing that he refuses to let it distract him from his teammates or the moment.

“It’s things that, of course, we prayed for. I mean, at the end of the day, when I started football at four years old, everybody’s goal is to get to the NFL,” Moore added. “There’s going to be all these things going on. I see it on social media. But I told myself that I shouldn’t be engaged with it, because if I do, I’m thinking about myself and I’m not thinking about the 10 other guys on the field with me…So, it’s going to be a great game, and when I see Fernando again, we’ll talk after the game. Whatever we do, I’m just glad I got to play against him.”

While NFL evaluators will undoubtedly be watching closely, Moore’s approach reflects maturity beyond his years. Rather than chasing individual validation, he is prioritizing team success — a mindset that could resonate just as strongly with scouts.

Mendoza has already secured college football’s highest individual honor, while Moore has elevated his draft stock through clutch performances in hostile environments. Their regular-season meeting delivered drama, and Friday’s rematch carries even higher stakes with a national championship berth on the line.