On Monday, the Chicago Bulls and their fans were surprised to see Coby White return early from a recent calf injury. Ultimately, White played only 25 minutes, scored 5 points, and the Bulls lost 115-101 to the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, the Bulls will head to Detroit to take on the Pistons. Additionally, White, along with Matas Buzelis, is officially listed as “questionable” to play, per the NBA Injury Report. Buzelis is mentioned under the illness category.

On Tuesday, Buzelis finished with 26 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes of play against Boston. So far, he is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his sophomore season in Chicago. Additionally, Buzelis has been a regular in the starting rotation.

Meanwhile, White has played in only 17 games and is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the start of the season, White had to battle a calf injury that sidelined him for the first few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 17-19 going into the game against the Pistons. Without question, injuries have been a significant factor in their ebb and flow season up to this point. In late November, Buzelis rolled his ankle during a game against the Miami Heat, but was able to walk without assistance.

Can the Bulls handle the Pistons without their triple threat of backcourt?

Also, Josh Giddey remains out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury. Therefore, there could be a possibility that all three won't be on the floor against Detroit.

That doesn't bode well for Chicago for a myriad of reasons. Not the least of which is that Giddey, White, and Buzelis define the backcourt. They are the playmakers, scorers, and overall offensive juggernauts who generate a large share of Chicago's points. Without them, the Bulls would be vulnerable to a strong Detroit core in Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey.

So if White and Buzelis don't suit, prepare for a long night in Motor City. What up doe?!