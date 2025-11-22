The Cleveland Cavaliers got Darius Garland and Jaylon Tyson back for the first time since November 10 in Miami, and each's presence was felt on the court and even on the bench. The Cavs beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 with a more recognizable-looking attack. A sight for sore eyes offensively. Combining for 34 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, Garland and Tyson provided a huge lift together with their performances and positive attitudes.

“The excitement was up,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said postgame, noting the crowd's energy. “Those two guys bring a lot of life, a lot of life to the arena, a lot of life to the team, a lot of life to the bench. So, I think without them, we're a little more business. Don [Mitchell]'s business like, Evan [Mobley]'s business like. They can be goofy and fun and have a laugh, even in tense moments. I know it helps me. It helps me to calm down sometimes. Those guys are great spirits.”

“JT has high energy. DG as well,” Mobley added. “Just happy guys, and we're definitely excited for them to come back and play with us on the court. So I feel like that just brings more life to the team.”

Garland had a heck of a first half, where Cleveland had drive-kick-swing-swing possessions going like it was 2024-25. He found De'Andre Hunter and Dean Wade in the corners, and from there, it was popping all around the perimeter. Four starting Cavs had at least 20 points in the final box score, including Mitchell, Mobley, Hunter, and himself. Atkinson didn't even know that until he saw the stat sheet.

“I thought we had three or four possessions you want to put on the coaching highlight film, in terms of making the extra pass, extra swing pass, crisp, great spacing,” Atkinson said. “They were, like, reminiscent of stuff we had going on last year. Having those two guys back, Darius and Jaylon, really, really helps. Helps with our spacing. We can make those plays.”

Having 28 assists on 43 field goals seems somewhat pedestrian at first glance, but Cleveland was driving into Indiana's space for the entirety of the game. You wouldn't know it by the paint attempt numbers, but rather how many sprayouts came off those initiations.

“It is getting there,” Garland added of the wine-and-gold's offense. “It takes time, though. We’re still not even a hundred percent healthy yet, so it's going to take some time, especially when everybody else gets back. It's still going to take a little bit more. But yeah, we're starting to get some flashes of some stuff from last year.”

Article Continues Below

Garland was glad to come out of the game unscathed despite a “little stinger” toward the end with his left toe. He was grateful to “come out alive, come out healthy.”

Tyson was a bright spot in his own right, picking up right where he left off before suffering a concussion against the Heat.

“It was good to be back and to compete with my brothers and ultimately win,” Tyson said postgame. “My love of the game, I love this thing, right? I want to play a long time. I want to be able to take care of my family. I tell my pops this all the time: my one goal with the NBA when I retire, when my future kids go to school, their dad, I want them to know, ‘Yeah, Jaylon Tyson, he was that dude.' That's where the joy comes from.

“I'm just playing my role. I have a role on this team to bring that energy and be that connector for this team. I've got to do that every day.”

There's no question what Garland and Tyson mean to this Cavs group, and maybe it's time to realize that Cleveland may be just as dangerous as it once was as soon as the injury list dwindles.