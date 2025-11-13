The Toronto Raptors have been one of the early surprises of the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 6-5 11 games through the campaign. Up next for the Raptors is a tough road test against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently sit at 8-4, on Thursday evening.

Prior to the game, the Raptors got several key injury updates.

For the Raptors, Ochai Ogbaji and AJ Lawson are both out, while Collin Murray-Boyles is questionable. Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Max Strus, Lonzo Ball, and Jaylon Tyson for the matchup.

Overall, the Raptors haven't exactly been a model of consistency so far this season, having reeled off both a winning streak and a losing streak of four games apiece, but their talent has shown up big time thus far.

Last year's trade for Brandon Ingram is looking like a big win for the Raptors, considering the very limited amount of resources they had to send back to the New Orleans Pelicans in return, and the Raptors have also seen continued improvement from younger players like Gradey Dick so far this year.

The result has been a solid Raptors team that has already knocked off the Atlanta Hawks twice (in both instances on the road) and figures to be able to at least stay competitive on most nights.

That will be put to the test on Thursday in Cleveland, and although the Cavs are coming off of a back to back, it should be noted that both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley sat out Wednesday's game in Miami, so rest won't be an issue for them.

In any case, the Cavs and Raptors are slated to tip off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.