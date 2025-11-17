LeBron James has done it all in the NBA. It's safe to say that he has lived up to the hype, proving that he is indeed the best basketball player in the world. While James did exercise his player option this year, there are plenty of rumors about his future. Although retirement is an option, the NBA's all-time leading scorer also believes that he still has enough gas left in the tank. With his career entering the final phase, now is a good time to rank the five best teams James should retire with.

Check out the gallery.

Although unlikely, ESPN did tease the possibility of James finishing his career in Dallas. While the Mavericks front office will have to move heaven and earth to make it happen, The King does have many connections with the team. The team currently has Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas as part of the Luka Doncic blockbuster deal that blindsided everyone, including James. It's worth noting that both players were instrumental stars who helped him win championships. Furthermore, the Mavs' coaching staff also includes the likes of Jason Kidd, Frank Vogel, and many more who were part of the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship team.

In terms of star power, James should have plenty of help to propel Dallas into a title contender. Apart from Irving and Davis, one cannot discount a possible reunion with former All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell and former Finals foe Klay Thompson. Furthermore, a team-up with first overall pick Cooper Flagg does reel in some championship potential.

However, apart from it being a tall order to bring over James, it'd be a risky move for him to possibly finish his Mavs tenure without a ring. It's worth noting that the current Lakers star has won four NBA championships through all of the teams he has played for. A ringless venture with injury-riddled stars in Dallas could tarnish his already proven legacy.

Since LeBron James and Stephen Curry shared the court together for Team USA's gold medal conquest at the 2024 Paris Olympics, there's no question that every NBA fan has been salivating over the idea of a James and Curry team-up in the NBA. While both superstars are in the twilight of their careers, a team-up of these former Finals rivals opens the door for at least one more championship run.

As a result, it's easy to see why James is considered a dream target for Golden State. On the other hand, it's an open secret that James would want to retire with at least one more championship. It'd easily be a win-win deal if both parties are willing to take the risk. The King has been shooting the ball much better in the latter stages of his career, making him a perfect fit in Steve Kerr's system as a floor spacer and elite playmaker. Throw in the Warriors' gauntlet of shooters, headlined by Curry, and chances are good that the Warriors dynasty can be extended.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that James would be on the move. Throw in Curry's health concerns, and the bold win-now deal for James could end up in peril within a matter of seconds. Both James and Curry have struggled to stay healthy as of late, having them as the cornerstones of a contender in the midst of a long season isn't an ideal formula.

It's safe to say that plenty of NBA fans are also hoping for James to take his talents back to South Beach. While he did win two NBA championships with the Heat, there's still some unfinished business after promising more rings back in the day. Furthermore, Miami looks like a legitimate threat in the East, after bringing in Norman Powell to team-up with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Playing alongside a young, proven core would make sense for James' retirement year.

The Heat, led by Herro and Adebayo, look like a championship team in the making. Adding in an aging superstar like James would easily be the missing piece that would bring another banner back in Miami. In addition to this, the Eastern Conference looks like a wide open race, especially with injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, who star for the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, respectively. James has had more success playing in the East, having made nine of 10 Finals appearances in his career in that conference.

Article Continues Below

It doesn't look like the Heat would be making any moves. However, the league can be unpredictable at times. And with Pat Riley continuing to stir the ship for Miami, a door for a reunion will always be opened. In fact, former teammate and Heat legend Udonis Haslem is ready for that possibility.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

There's no question that finishing his career as a Laker wouldn't be terrible for James. After all, he did take care of business by delivering an NBA title and an NBA Cup championship to Los Angeles. Furthermore, he has had memorable moments with the Purple and Gold late in his career, including becoming the NBA All-Time leading scorer and playing alongside his son, Bronny James, to become the first father and son duo to play as teammates.

While James' Lakers tenure has been a mixed bag, the arrival of Luka Doncic certainly changes the team's dynamics. Luka's blockbuster acquisition does give James another superstar to play with, while maintaining the franchise's contender status in the present and future. However, that also means that the NBA's all-time leading scorer is no longer the main focal point of the team.

But already in his 40s, conceding to Luka is a great way to gracefully end a decorated career. And if James and Luka could win a championship together, even with the former as a second fiddle, it's certainly a huge boost for his legacy with little to no risk involved. In fact, it would be the perfect scene that will symbolize the league's passing of the torch.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

After starting his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it'd be a dream moment to come full circle if ever James decides to retire with the Wine and Gold. Dubbed as The Chosen One since day one, The King pretty much endured all the ups and downs in his relationship with his hometown NBA team. From his MVP years to his controversial departure before winning the city's first NBA championship in historic fashion, there's no better city for James to hang up his sneakers.

After all, the Cavaliers are looking like a strong threat in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is coming off a historic year that saw them post a solid 64-18 record. The squad is stacked with youth and depth, giving James a sufficient amount of help to contend for a title. In fact, ESPN analyst Stephen Smith is all-in with a Cavs reunion.

Unfortunately, Cleveland will have to cook up a deal to entice both James and the Lakers, especially with his no-trade clause. As a result, it's unlikely that the Cavs will be able to retain some of their key players in order to bring him over. However, James finishing his career in Cleveland would easily be a dream scenario.