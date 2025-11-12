Donovan Mitchell has been playing his heart out for the Cleveland Cavaliers to begin the 2025-26 season, perhaps to dampen the sting that remains from the heartbreaking manner in which they exited the 2025 NBA playoffs. But before Mitchell blossomed into one of the best players in the association, he was a nascent guard plying his trade for the Louisville Cardinals.

With a pause in the action for the Cavs, who will be back on the court on Wednesday night when they take on the Miami Heat yet again after their barnburner on Monday, Mitchell spent his day off supporting his alma mater. This was a big game for Louisville; the 12th-ranked Cardinals faced the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, so Mitchell had to be there.

In fact, he showed up in style. The Cavs guard was not shy to represent Louisville at all, as he wore his alma mater's jacket as he pulled up to KFC Yum! Center.

You know Don had to pull up#GoCards pic.twitter.com/ajAy2ubUsm — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

It sure looked like Mitchell being there at his alma mater's home court helped power them to a victory. Louisville did end up triumphing over Kentucky, 96-88, thanks to a huge game from Mikel Brown Jr. Brown put up 29 points to lead all scorers, as he went band for band against Wildcats breakout senior Denzel Aberdeen.

Brown did show a little bit of Mitchell in him; he was pulling up for bonkers three-pointers and was drilling them with ease. The Cavs guard has become a master of the pull-up three, and Brown appears to be motivated to follow in the Louisville alum's footsteps.

Donovan Mitchell will have a rest day for Cavs on Wednesday

The Cavs have already ruled Mitchell out in advance of their Wednesday night clash against the Miami Heat due to rest purposes. Mitchell has been carrying a heavy workload as of late, and he's going to be getting a well-deserved day off ahead of a back-to-back set.

On the season, Mitchell is averaging 30.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting over 51 percent from the field. The Cavs continue to be one of the best teams in the East thanks in large part to Mitchell's continued greatness.