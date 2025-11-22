Lane Kiffin just coached Ole Miss football to another statement win. Now the real game is happening off the field, and three Southeastern Conference powers are throwing around quarterback money to land him.

According to multiple reports from Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, and others, the Florida football, LSU football, and Ole Miss are all preparing offers for Lane Kiffin in the $13 million-per-year range. That would be a massive bump from the $9 million Kiffin currently makes at Ole Miss, a figure that already ranks top 10 nationally among head coaches.

LSU looks especially aggressive. Reports out of Baton Rouge describe a seven-year proposal that crosses the $90 million mark and comes with more than $25 million annually in roster cash through NIL and revenue-sharing sweeteners. If Florida and Ole Miss really join that $13 million neighborhood, Kiffin suddenly sits in the same salary tier as Kirby Smart and the rest of the sport’s heavyweights.

Article Continues Below

All of this is happening while Kiffin’s current team keeps winning. Ole Miss improved to 10-1 with a 34-24 home win over Florida, riding 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Kewan Lacy and 301 passing yards from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the Rebels piled up 538 total yards and shut out the Gators in the second half via the ESPN Box Score.

For now, there’s a deadline. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter says Kiffin will announce his decision after the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Nov. 29. Until then, the entire SEC is basically refreshing their phones, waiting to see which logo Kiffin wears next.