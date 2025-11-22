This Phoenix Suns team continues to punch above its weight class, thanks in large part to the power of friendship and good vibes. Despite missing key guys like Grayson Allen and Jalen Green, as well as missing Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks towards the end of the game after fouling out, the Suns somehow found a way to come out on top in their Friday night NBA Cup clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves — with unheralded point guard Collin Gillespie coming to Phoenix's rescue.

It was looking unlikely for the Suns to win after the Timberwolves clawed all the way back and built an eight-point lead with a little over a minute to go. But Phoenix persisted, and with 6.4 seconds to go, Gillespie made a difficult shot from close range over the outstretched arms of Donte DiVincenzo to give the Suns a 114-113 victory.

Gillespie was able to decelerate, creating space from DiVincenzo which allowed him to score the game-winner. There was some time left on the clock, however. The Suns then decided to double up Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, forcing the ball to Julius Randle. Randle then missed wide right of the rim, giving Phoenix the victory.

COLLIN GILLESPIE WINS IT FOR THE SUNS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ViDuUCkcN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2025

With the Timberwolves leading 113-105 with 1:09 remaining, the Suns stormed back with a barrage of defensive stops. Gillespie stole an inbounds pass from Edwards, leading to a Jordan Goodwin triple. And then with 25 seconds left, Brooks stole the ball from Randle, leading to a runout from Goodwin to cut the Timberwolves' lead to one, 113-112.

Edwards then missed both of his free throws on the subsequent possession, opening the door for the Suns to come back — an opportunity that they gladly seized.

This Suns team is night and day from last season's

Many predicted that this Suns team would be destined for the bottom of the NBA standings after trading Kevin Durant away and releasing Bradley Beal in the offseason. But all that did was infuse the team with good vibes. They clearly are enjoying playing with one another, and it's showing on the court. They moved to 10-6 on the season with this latest win, and they remain undefeated in NBA Cup action (2-0).

They are in contention for Vegas heading into their final two NBA Cup group stage games against the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder.