A fan who went viral for charging at Donovan Mitchell during an Oct. 25 Cleveland Cavaliers-Brooklyn Nets matchup in Brooklyn received a harsh punishment. According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the fan has been banned from attending any event at Barclays Center and all league-related events (NBA, WNBA, G League and 2K) that take place at an NBA arena or facility.

During a stoppage in play midway through the fourth quarter of the Cavs-Nets matchup, the fan ran onto the court and approached Mitchell.

This fan rushed the court and ran up to Donovan Mitchell. 😳 (h/t @HoodiGarland) pic.twitter.com/qR4cmFWR0D — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

He was holding his cell phone and appeared to be taking a photo or video. Barclays Center security swiftly removed him from the court and the arena.

Fan who stormed court during Nets-Cavs matchup banned for life

Mitchell was asked about the situation after the game.

“Oh s***,” he told ClutchPoints' Spencer Davies. “I took a few steps back and then I repositioned my feet, and I was ready to handle whatever was necessary. The kid wanted a selfie. I know he's probably doing some jail time, but when he gets out, he's probably got a great selfie. Sorry, I don't think that's a joke.”

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson added that he was unsure what was happening during the “bizarre” situation.

“It was kind of like, strange. You never see that in an NBA game. I think you see it in European soccer, right? When a fan runs out there… Bizarre. Bizarre,” Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers wound up winning the game 131-124, with Mitchell posting a game-high 35 points.