The New York Knicks have remarkably been one of the most consistent teams throughout NBA Cup history, as they have advanced to the knockout stage in all three seasons of the tournament. On Tuesday night, the Knicks set out to advance to their third-consecutive trip to Vegas as well, with the upstart Toronto Raptors standing in their way.

While the NBA Cup isn't the most prestigious trophy to win out there, the monetary incentives that trickle down to even the end of bench players have made it so that everyone is locked in and has their eyes on the prize. Jalen Brunson certainly brought his A-game against the Raptors; the Knicks star poured 20 points in the first quarter alone as he and Brandon Ingram dueled for first-quarter supremacy.

The Knicks ended up trailing to end the quarter, 39-35. But if it weren't for Brunson, that deficit would have been much worse. As a result, fans lauded the Knicks star for coming out of the gates firing.

“So this about to be a Brunson vs Brandon Ingram game huh I got OUR CAPTAIN,” X user @EverythinKnicks wrote.

“Jalen Brunson going for a 40 piece extra gravyyyyyyy,” @YappinYassss added.

“I had a Brunson burner in Chemistry Lab. I'll see myself out. ✌️” @Spamfan59 joked.

“Brunson has 20 points in the first quarter. He may finish with 80. That’s a lot,” @MikeSgroi21 furthered.

Knicks look to get over the NBA Cup hump

If there was ever a year for the Knicks to advance to the NBA Cup final, it's this one. The Orlando Magic are already in the semifinal, awaiting the winner of the Knicks-Raptors clash, and they're without Franz Wagner — giving New York the advantage in that matchup if they take care of business against the Raptors.

While the overall favorite for the competition is still the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks at least have their greatest opportunity to win the tournament in front of them. Can they capitalize?