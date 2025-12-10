Come next year, things are expected to look different as it relates to March Madness. On Tuesday, NCAA President Charlie Baker unveiled his plans to expand the tournament, per Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports.

Among the plans are the following:

– NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament expansion

– deal with the pro leagues regarding sports betting

– some resolution on prediction markets

– “continued growth and development” of the House settlement

Plus, Baker has until April to decide whether to expand the men's and women's tournaments, per Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated. Last year, the Men's March Madness tournament had 68 teams. The women's tournament also had 68 teams.

Also, the ever-growingever-growing recognition that student athletes should be compensated, due to the recent House settlement, is changing the landscape of the NCAA. Then, the issue of sports gambling is certainly being heightened by recent scandals plaguing the NBA and MLB.

Men's March Madness in 2026 will once again feature 68 teams. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 15. The First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio, from March 17 to 18. Later, the Final Four will take place in Indianapolis on April 4-6.

Meanwhile, Women's March Madness will begin with the First Four from March 18-19. The First and Second Rounds will be from March 20-23. Then, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 27-30. Finally, the Final Four will be in Phoenix from April 3-5.

The expansion of March Madness over the years

In 1939, the tournament, which was men's-only, featured only nine teams. Over the years, the tournament continued to grow at each stage. In 1951, it expanded to include 16 teams.

Afterwards, it reached 32 teams in 1975 and 64 in 1985. In 2001, it included an opening round featuring 65 teamsteams, and by 2011 it had expanded expanded to 68 teams.

The women's tournament, beginning in 1982, 32 teams participated. Then it expanded to 40 teams in 1986, 48 teams in 1989, and 64 teams in 1994. In 2022, it expanded to include 68 teams.