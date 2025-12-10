The Houston Texans are suddenly in the thick of things amid their five-game winning streak, including an upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Texans once again leaned on their stifling defense to exact revenge on the Chiefs, who eliminated them in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. Houston limited Patrick Mahomes to 14-of-33 for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions, including a critical one in the fourth quarter.

But while the Texans' defense has been impressive, for ESPN's Mina Kimes, the offense has made inroads as well.

“Something I've loved is just how relentless they've been about attacking the middle of the field. CJ Stroud, in his last four starts, has more in-breakers as percentage of his throws than any starting quarterback at the moment,” said Kimes on “NFL Live.”

She also gave credit to Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins for creating more opportunities for Stroud to operate.

.@minakimes gives her insight into the Texans offense after their big win over Chiefs 👀 pic.twitter.com/eN9Z8QTZmg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

“It's the deep digs, when you think about Collins all the time, of course. But even like the slants, the quick stuff, they use their frames to box out smaller defensive backs. You saw that against Kansas City,” added Kimes.

“To me, that feels like an identity that they can build around because this is an offense that at the beginning of the year looked completely like it did last season. Now, it feels like they're gaining some momentum.”

The 24-year-old Stroud also praised their defense for their “great job” in “sticking in coverage” against the Chiefs.

The win over Kansas City was a major boost to the Texans' postseason hopes, and they will look to get a better position when they battle the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.