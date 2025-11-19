The Cleveland Cavs will face the Houston Rockets without All-Star Darius Garland, who is one of the many players ruled out in the injury report for Wednesday night's matchup. The Rockets have won eight of their last nine games, including a 117-113 overtime win against the Orlando Magic. At the same time, the Cavs have won seven of their previous nine outings.

The Cavs will host the Rockets without Garland (left toe), Max Strus (left foot surgery), Jaylon Tyson (concussion), and possibly Sam Merrill, who's listed as questionable with a right hand sprain. Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery), Tari Eason (right oblique strain), and Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) are all ruled out. Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as questionable on Houston's injury report.

Eason was ruled out for up to six weeks after he suffered the injury in a 140-116 win against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Eason is averaging 11.5 points on 49.5% shooting, including 50.9% from deep, and 5.2 rebounds per game for Houston this season. He's increased his 3-point attempts from 3.2 to 4.8 per game, which has spiked his percentage from 34.2% in 2024-25.

Kenny Atkinson's injury update on Cavs' Darius Garland

As the Cavs ease Darius Garland into the fold, he's closer to being cleared to play, according to coach Kenny Atkinson. Garland has played in three games since November 5, including his 20 points and nine assists in a 148-115 win against the Wizards.

Atkinson says Garland is on the right path toward being cleared to play full-time.

“He was moving really well, I'll just put it that way,” Atkinson said. “Didn't seem like there was anything that was slowing him down. It wasn't a 5-on-5, but that was my personal observation.

“He'll shoot again [Saturday], and then we're gonna try to get him a run, like a 5-on-5, here pretty soon. That's kind of the progression, and we'll evaluate where he's at after that.”

Garland's next opportunity to play will be when the Cavs host the Pacers in an NBA Cup game on Friday.