New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has spent the last month putting out fires. On Wednesday, he moved to prevent another one on special teams.

The New York Giants are signing veteran punter Cameron Johnston to the practice squad, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, giving themselves insurance with Jamie Gillan dealing with an undisclosed injury ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Gillan’s status is still up in the air, but the way the Giants handled this tells you they are bracing for the possibility that he cannot go.

This was not some casual kicker tryout in a fieldhouse. New York brought in a group of veteran punters, including Jake Camarda, Pat O’Donnell, Brad Robbins, and Ryan Stonehouse, and had them work out outdoors in the cold and wind to mimic what they will see at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Cameron Johnston brings legit experience if he gets the call. The 33-year-old Australian has played in 99 regular-season games with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and, most recently, the Buffalo Bills. He owns a career average of 47.2 yards per punt and averaged 44.0 yards on seven punts for Buffalo earlier this season before landing on injured reserve via ESPN.

Jamie Gillan has quietly been one of New York’s busiest players in 2025. The left-footed “Scottish Hammer” has already logged 49 punts this season with a 44.5-yard average, a long of 69, and 15 kicks downed inside the 20. He has also handled kickoffs at times, which only raises the stakes if he is limited.

For a 2-11 team clinging to any edge it can find, this is a smart, low-key move. Field position will matter in a cold December game between two struggling offenses, and the Giants have already lived through what happens when they ignore specialist injuries. This time, they acted early, clearing a practice-squad spot and making sure that if Gillan cannot go, they will not be scrambling on Saturday night.