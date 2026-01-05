The Atlanta Hawks and star guard Trae Young appear to be headed toward a separation. Atlanta general manager Onsi Saleh has been in “positive and collaborative talks” with Young over a potential trade, according to ESPN's Chams Sharania. After parts of eight seasons in Atlanta, his time with the Hawks looks to be coming to an end.

Charania has noted that talks over his future with the team aren't exactly new. In fact, they date back before the season. Atlanta did not offer the four-time All-Star a contract extension when it came time to pick up his player option. As a result, questions around his future have been in the air ever since.

“The Hawks and Young's agents have maintained positive dialogue on his future ever since the franchise elected not to offer a contract extension last summer ahead of his 2026 player option. Now the sides are working together on a trade out of Atlanta,” Charania reported on Monday night.

Earlier in the day Monday, it was reported that Young was open-minded about moving on from the Hawks. It was also reported that the Washington Wizards had emerged as a potential landing spot for the four-time All-Star. Any deal with Washington would revolve around the expiring contract of CJ McCollum, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Young has only played a handful of games for the Hawks this season. He dealt with a right MCL sprain earlier in this season and has dealt with complications of that injury ever since. More recently, he has been dealing with a quad contusion that has caused him to miss each of Atlanta's last five games.