The Baltimore Orioles made a calculated roster addition on Monday, claiming outfielder Jhonkensy Noel off waivers following his designation for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians. The move gives the Orioles added power depth while revisiting one of the most memorable swings of the 2024 postseason.

The move comes after the Guardians placed Noel on waivers in December due to roster constraints. While his regular-season production proved inconsistent, his October heroics in 2024 left a lasting impression. Baltimore capitalized on that upside, acquiring him via a waiver claim without surrendering any assets.

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the transaction on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the change of scenery for the former postseason standout, who has been dubbed “Big Christmas” by some around the league.

“The Orioles have claimed outfielder Jhonkensy Noel off waivers from the Guardians. Big Christmas heads to Baltimore.”

Noel cemented his playoff reputation during the 2024 American League Championship Series vs. the New York Yankees. With two outs in the ninth inning of Game 3, he launched a game-tying, two-run home run off Yankees closer Luke Weaver, sending Progressive Field into a frenzy. Cleveland went on to win in extra innings, preserving its season and solidifying Noel’s place in postseason lore.

Despite that defining moment, the Guardians faced difficult roster decisions following the 2025 season. Noel’s designation for assignment reflected depth concerns rather than diminished confidence in his power. For the Orioles, the claim represents a low-risk opportunity to add a 24-year-old right-handed bat capable of playing first base and the corner outfield spots.

The move also aligns with the Orioles’ evolving organizational approach of targeting high-upside acquisitions for evaluation during spring training. Noel could compete for a bench role, provide Triple-A depth, or emerge as a situational power option.

For Baltimore, the addition blends opportunity with experience, importing a proven October bat into an organization continuing its push toward sustained postseason success. The Orioles have prioritized calculated, low-risk moves designed to supplement a young core, and Noel fits that profile as a power-oriented option with playoff pedigree.