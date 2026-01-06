The 2026 Olympics will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014, and Team USA is looking for the Gold Medal. After losing in the championship game to Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, they have revenge on their minds. But Team USA general manager Bill Guerin's roster had plenty of snubs heading into the Olympics. Which players should be heading to Italy instead of staying at home?

The best position group for Team USA is the goalies. Connor Hellebuyck is back from injury and slated to be the starter for the Americans. He was sensational during the 4 Nations and won the Hart Trophy as league MVP last year. Helllebuyck is backed up by Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, who are having great seasons of their own. No Olympic subs come from this room, as these were the three clear goalie choices.

But at forward and defense, Guerin and the Team USA braintrust made some questionable decisions. Who are the biggest snubs from the American team this year?

Jason Robertson needs to be on Team USA

Last year, Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson was left off the American team at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He did struggle to start last season, with just nine goals in 36 games before New Year's Day. That lost him a spot on the American squad. But he turned it up late in the season, scoring 35 in total and adding another 24 this year. 50 goals in 88 games in 2025 were not enough to land him on the Olympic team.

Not bringing Robertson is the result of a broken process currently plaguing Team USA. The Miracle on Ice, a hockey game played 46 years ago that was so improbable it is literally referred to as a Miracle, has changed the thought process for the worse. Guerin truly believes he needs to not build the best team, but the right one. And Roberston's lack of physicality cost him a spot.

Team USA lost in the title game last February because they could not score a goal in overtime against Jordan Binnington. Instead of taking a proven goal scorer in Robertson, they took more physical players like JT Miller and Vincent Trochek. It did not work last year. So if it doesn't work this year, Guerin will have no one to blame but himself.

Adam Fox was cut from the 4 Nations roster

Another stunner from the Olympic roster came on the blue line, as Rangers defender Adam Fox was left at home. He was replaced by Seth Jones, who immediately suffered an upper-body injury in a game against the Rangers. While the timeline given by the Florida Panthers was positive, a Jones setback could land Fox on the roster. But Fox also hit LTIR on Tuesday, which is not good for his faint Olympic hopes.

Fox was one of many Rangers who struggled in 2024-25. Despite the team's standing in last place of the Eastern Conference by points percentage, Fox's offensive output has ticked up in 2025-26. With no obvious powerplay quarterback behind Quinn Hughes on the roster, Fox should have been a shoo-in. But a rough 4 Nations may have sealed his fate 10 months ago.

Don't tell Guerin that Connor McDavid's overtime winner is the reason Fox was left off the roster. “That's for you guys to wrestle with and talk about,” Guerin said when ESPN's Greg Wyshynski asked about the Fox play. “That's not for us — if you think we made a decision on one play, you must not think we're very smart.”

Alex DeBrincat could have been brought for scoring

Sometimes, the hot hand is the right choice. And with extra roster spots for the Olympics as opposed to 4 Nations, Team USA had a chance to reward a hot hand with a special skill on the powerplay. Alex DeBrincat has 22 goals in 44 games, with 10 coming on the powerplay. While there are better options for PP1 on the current US roster, they could have brought DeBrincat as the ace up their sleeve to play later in the tournament.

There is a clear tier break between Robertson and Fox, and DeBrincat on the tiers list. But when JT Miller, 22 points in 35 games, makes it, and an elite scorer does not, it has to be pointed out. Team USA was one goal away from winning the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. There are few American-born players with a better scoring touch than DeBrincat. But he will stay at home instead of going to Italy.

Other Team USA snubs

The only goalie who feels like a slight snub is Spencer Knight. He had a great start to the season, but has fallen off as the Blackhawks have tumbled down the standings. Still, the Connecticut native could be the future of Team USA in the net.

The only forward left off the roster from the 4 Nations Face-Off is Chris Kreider, who is far from a snub. He was a questionable choice in 2025 and has just 14 goals on a solid Ducks team this season. Other forwards with a case were Logan Cooley, who is injured, and Cole Caufield.

Outside of Fox, Capitals defenseman John Carlson is probably the biggest defensive snub. He is also a powerplay quarterback who could have been a difference maker for Team USA. Instead, they brought Noah Hanafin and Brock Faber, who have both been shaky to this point in the year.