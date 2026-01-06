On Sunday, the New York Giants wrapped up their 2025 season with a home win over the Dallas Cowboys, bringing their final record for the campaign to 4-13. To say this season was a tumultuous one for the Giants would be an understatement, as New York fired head coach Brian Daboll midway through the year and lost several games in truly mind-boggling fashion.

Now, the search is on for the next head coach in the Big Apple, and on Tuesday, the team got an intriguing update on a candidate who is sure to be high on several teams' lists.

“Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is interviewing Wednesday for the Giants head coaching job,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Stefanski is still widely viewed as a hot name on the head coaching market this offseason despite his tenure with the Cleveland Browns not going according to plan, resulting in his dismissal earlier this week.

The Giants will be looking for a new coach who can bring the most out of their young nucleus of offensive players, which includes quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and running back Cam Skattebo, each of whom had their 2025 seasons at least partially affected by injuries.

Despite their propensity to squander leads in epic fashion, the Giants still showed a lot to be excited about for the future this year, and if Stefanski is indeed who they bring in as their next coach, the fanbase will almost certainly be buzzing with an energy not seen in New York for a long time.