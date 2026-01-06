The Minnesota Vikings had a solid 2025 season despite facing plenty of adversity. Minnesota finished the regular season at 9-8 and riding a five-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Vikings could not make the playoffs due in large part to their inconsistent quarterback play.

Minnesota still has superstar Justin Jefferson and a ferocious defense to build around this offseason. If they can simply get the best out of QB J.J. McCarthy, and build some infrastructure around him, then the Vikings could become contenders in no time.

But that is often easier said than done in the NFL. And it does not help that the Vikings play in the NFC North, one of the league's best divisions from top to bottom.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be a huge piece of Minnesota's offseason plan this year. Minnesota has four picks in the top 100 selections. That gives them a rare opportunity to add multiple players who could contribute immediately in 2026.

But which players should the Vikings add? And which positions should they prioritize?

Below we will explore a very early three-round Vikings mock draft courtesy of the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 18: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Vikings need to add some serious reinforcements to their defensive secondary.

Minnesota has done well getting by with Isaiah Rodgers, Theo Jackson, and Byron Murphy Jr. at cornerback this season. They have some pieces there, but their secondary is far from complete.

Minnesota could use a young, talented corner to build their secondary around in the years to come. That's where Delane comes in.

Delane is a physical cornerback who excels when playing man coverage. He also boasts the mental skills that are needed to play zone coverage, though man is where he's at his best.

Delane logged 28 solo tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions during his senior season at LSU.

He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in the middle of December.

Delane has some experience at outside corner, nickel, and safety during his time at LSU. That should make him attractive to NFL teams, as he could be used in a number of different ways.

This would be a great pick by the Vikings.

Round 2, Pick 49: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

In this scenario, Minnesota keeps adding to their secondary with another LSU defender.

Haulcy is a big safety at 222lbs who can deliver big hits over the middle of the field. He is a willing run defender who posses great zone coverage instincts. Haulcy is essentially custom built to play in Brian Flores' defensive scheme.

If the Vikings added Haulcy, they would have a great succession plan in place for Harrison Smith.

The veteran safety will almost certainly retire this offseason. Even if he doesn't, that day is rapidly approaching and the Vikings need to be prepared.

Article Continues Below

Minnesota's secondary would look a lot better in the future with Delane and Haulcy joining Josh Metellus and friends.

Another great pick by the Vikings.

Round 3, Pick 82: QB John Mateer, Oklahoma

Could this be the player to add competition for J.J. McCarthy? Probably not. But that doesn't mean this would be a bad pick.

The 2026 draft class does not have a lot of quarterback talent. Mateer has enough athleticism, experience, and intangibles to potentially become a useful NFL player. But I suspect that would be in the capacity of a backup quarterback.

Personally, I'd take a shot on Mateer as a backup as he almost certainly has a higher ceiling than Jake Brosmer.

I'm not sure this would be a popular pick among Vikings fans.

Round 3, Pick 97: RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

McGowan is an interesting prospect who may not be on every team's draft board.

We have to start with McGowan's checkered past, particularly his legal troubles. The former Oklahoma running back was arrested on burglary charges in 2021. He was dismissed by the Sooners and had a long, tough road before getting back into college football.

He played for New Mexico State in 2024 before transferring to Kentucky for the 2025 season. McGowan had a breakout season this fall, turning 165 carries into 725 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Obviously McGowan would be a risky selection for a few reasons. Many teams may take him off their boards because of his past off-the-field issues. Beyond that, age could be a concern considering how long he's been at the college level.

But McGowan does boasts some nice versatility as a runner who can catch passes out of the backfield.

If the Vikings like his potential, I could see them using this compensatory pick on him. Though they may be able to wait and get him on Day 3 instead.