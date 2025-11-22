Chris Paul announced he plans on retiring after the 2025-26 season, which will be the 21st campaign of his career. After a long, illustrious career, the veteran star is finally deciding to hang it up.

The 40-year-old point guard will be ending his career as a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time member of All-NBA teams (four All-First Team, five All-Second Team, two All-Third Team), a nine-time All-Defensive player, and was the 2006 Rookie of the Year. The NBA world couldn't help but jump on social media and share their reactions to Chris Paul's retirement decision.

“You're the real Point God. So many guys thrived because of your passes, so many kids grew thanks to your guidance. Truly an incredible player,” said one fan.

This user claimed, “Been rocking with you since Wake Forest. Bittersweet moment for me right now. Congratulations on your next chapter!”

“One hell of a career for Chris Paul. One of the best PGs I ever watched. For a very, very long time, the game was played at whatever pace and style CP3 wanted it played at when he was on the floor. I don't know where he ranks all-time among PGs, but it's very high on the list,” explained Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Another individual said, “Chris Paul's retirement after 21 NBA seasons marks the end of an era for one of the league's premier floor generals. With his unparalleled playmaking, second only to John Stockton in assists, and defensive prowess, he'll leave an indelible legacy as a future Hall of Famer.”

Chris Paul just announced he will retire after this season, so let’s look back at some of his greatest moments in New Orleans.

pic.twitter.com/2rvkJPlVYB — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) November 22, 2025

Chris Paul announced his retirement on Saturday, when the Clippers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets. Paul grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and attended Wake Forest before pursuing a professional career in the NBA. So, his announcement is very timely and fitting for his career.