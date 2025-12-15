The Cincinnati Bengals’ season has unraveled quickly, and the frustration is now spilling beyond the scoreboard. The Week 15 shutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens (7-7) was especially damaging, raising deeper questions about the direction of the franchise and the mindset of its cornerstone quarterback.

A 24-0 defeat to a division rival has eliminated the Bengals from postseason contention and capped off a stretch where the team looked disconnected on both sides of the ball. In the days leading up to that game, signal caller Joe Burrow made comments about his future that caught attention around the league.

While nothing definitive followed, the remarks added tension to an already difficult stretch. After the loss against the Ravens, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase addressed Burrow’s state of mind, offering a rare glimpse into their dynamic.

“If I'm being honest, I've never been in a situation with him where I've had to uplift him,” Chase said of Burrow, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “But going forward, I might need to because he does it for me, at he end of the day. You never know what he might be going through. So, I might need to start doing that.”

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase says he's never been in a situation where he's had to uplift Joe Burrow — but he might have to start doing that. "You never know what he might be going through."

Chase’s words carried weight because of how unusual they are. Burrow has long been viewed as the emotional anchor of the Bengals — the calm presence who lifts everyone else. Chase, acknowledging that the roles may need to reverse, highlights both leadership growth from the receiver and potential emotional strain on the quarterback.

Burrow struggled again against Baltimore, finishing 25-of-39 with two interceptions, while taking three sacks. Cincinnati, which began the season 2-0 with Burrow under center, now sits at 4-10 amid lingering injury issues and defensive breakdowns.

While Burrow has taken responsibility for the shutout, but the combination of his earlier comments and Chase’s public support suggests the quarterback is dealing with more than just on-field adversity. It’s not a signal of an imminent change, but it is an acknowledgment that this season has tested even the Bengals’ most resilient leader.

For now, though, one thing is clear — Ja’Marr Chase is ready to stand beside his quarterback, ensuring Burrow doesn’t carry the weight of a lost season alone.