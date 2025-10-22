When you're tossed into the deep end of the pool, you've got to learn how to swim. That's been the common denominator of the Cleveland Cavaliers' words leading up to their season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. In a spout of deja vu, the Cavs have injury issues going into the start of the 2025-26 campaign, which brings about the most cliché yet apropos phrase in sports: next man up. But in their case, it's next men up.

Garnering the trust of the organization, Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr., and Tyrese Proctor will have a critical opportunity to put the months of extra work they've grinded away for on display early this year. In particular, due to another unfortunate injury to De'Andre Hunter, it starts immediately.

“I mean, I think what it turns into is our young guys are going to have to be ready to go,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said after Tuesday's practice. “Completely confident in that. We've done a lot of work with them this summer. Throw 'em into the fire.”

“Throw them into the fire early,” Cleveland star guard Donovan Mitchell added. “Tyrese's first game is in the Garden against the Knicks. Like, what better first game is that? And he's going to play. There's going to be minutes there. Craig, same thing. Jaylon, same thing. Obviously, myself, Ev [Mobley], and Dre [Hunter] and J.A. (Jarrett Allen) and guys, we've been there before. But it's going to be an electric environment, and we're excited.”

Tyson, Porter, and Proctor have received rave reviews throughout training camp. They've been in the gym in the wee hours since July, competing with and challenging each other in a case of iron sharpening iron.

“We got a lot of concepts down in the summer,” Proctor said after a successful preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. “It allowed training camp to be a little bit easier in terms of the playbook. Then, it was just reading the floor and playing our game.”

It's time to show up and show out

From top to bottom, the franchise has taken notice.

“The vets see the work they've done and the commitment they've made,” Atkinson said. “I think it's their performance based on scrimmaging and preseason. I thought they were all pretty good, but this is it. Now it's the real thing. Throw 'em into the fire and see where they are. I feel completely confident that all three of those guys can be in our rotation, and they might have to be.”

“I think it's going to be fun for guys like Tyrese, especially in MSG,” Cavs center Jarrett Allen added. “They're going to hear it, probably at its peak. Opening night, people are going to be there, be loud. It's exciting for them. I hope they're not nervous and just enjoy it all.”

Larry Nance Jr. joined the party late in the offseason, but even he's heard about the mark they've left and seen it firsthand in practice.

“From what everybody said, it was fantastic,” Nance said. “Obviously, I just got here in the second half of it, but they said these guys were locked in the gym. And with Jaylon, you can tell, like, his physique has gotten bigger. Craig is toned up. The pace that he's played with has picked up now. Tyrese, coming in as a rookie, he's still got a long way to go in terms of the weight room and stuff like that, but his confidence on the court speaks volumes for what he's going to become in this league. So I understand the sentiment.”

Tyson and Porter fully grasp the magnitude of what they're being asked to do.

Article Continues Below

“Understanding what's at stake,” Tyson said Tuesday of playing his part. “We're trying to win a championship, so with me and my role on this team, I've got to limit mistakes and make the winning plays. Fifty-fifty balls for me should be 70-30 balls. Just doing the little things to help this team win. I feel like the expectations are high, right? My biggest thing is how can I help these guys in the time on the court. That's my mindset going into this year.”

“Just being prepared for it — not being afraid to take shots, miss shots, make shots and have guys on my a**,” Porter told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview before training camp. “Just wanting me to be better and really be there for the team and do what I can… Obviously, my rookie year was a lot different than last year, but I feel like I've exceeded my own expectations just with the opportunities given. But I know there's so much more still bottled up, so honestly, the sky's the limit, I feel like. And it's all up to me, and that's the good thing to know.”

Being grateful for an NBA rarity

There's nothing like a first impression, which can catapult this trio on a contending team if it delivers the same promise that's been earning praise.

“Look, as a young player, these opportunities don't come by often, especially on a team like this,” Nance said. “For Jaylon or for Craig, Tyrese, all three of them, there are guys that are locked on benches in OKC and locked in benches in Denver on teams that are of a certain caliber. Like, you get locked away for a little bit. And so the fact that they get to run a little bit and get this experience early on is gonna speak volumes for them.”

Proctor isn't shying away from the spotlight. In fact, after his standout showing in camp and during the preseason, he's commanding it.

“Just doing everything I can when I'm on the floor,” Proctor said. “I talked last time just about making winning plays, something I want to be remembered as. I think a big thing is just picking up the ball full court. I think that's an area I can help the team in whenever my name's called. Just picking up, turning guys in the backcourt, being a threat on the three-point line and just making the right reads.”

Obviously, Tyson and Porter have more experience than the rookie Proctor, but this is a true test for each of them as they get real-time experience from the jump. It's something that shouldn't be taken for granted, and most importantly, it's a time to have fun playing the game they love.

“Honestly, it doesn't matter where you start in this league,” Allen said. “If you're a rookie coming into this, you've got to get used to it on the fly. Home games, away games, it's still a whole lot that you have to get used to.

“Just teach them everything that we know. There's a lot to learn when you come into the NBA. A lot that you think you know, but you really don't know. So you're just trying to help them move along, understand that it's a day-by-day process, and you just have to go in headfirst.”