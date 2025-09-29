Heading into his third NBA season, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. is taking a proactive approach. His voice is as urgent as it's ever been, exuding a stern tone when describing how he plans to attack training camp and earn the organization's trust from top to bottom.

“Just being one of those guys when you walk into a gym and you see the preparation and the work that someone like Donovan (Mitchell)'s putting in before we have our practice. Just the stretches he's doing, how serious he takes everything,” Porter told ClutchPoints in an exclusive phone interview.

“Just showing them that I'm bought in, and it's not just, ‘Oh, hey, this is my job. Let me work hard while I'm here.' I just want to show them I'm serious about wanting to be that guy. Everybody feels like every team has their players that have solidified spots or whatever; I just realized like, ‘Hey, I've got to go take s**t from people.' It's just what this job is.”

Porter had high hopes for NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Cavs challenged him to be more vocal and be the team leader on the court, in practices, and off the floor. Before the squad took off for Sin City, Porter held up his end of the bargain in Cleveland.

But, shortly after they arrived, his Vegas season ended in the snap of a finger. In Game 1, after knocking down his first two jumpers and recording an assist and rebound, Porter injured his left hamstring within six-and-a-half minutes.

“When it first happened, I was obviously pretty angry at what all the what-ifs could've been, but I tried to just make the most of it,” Porter said. “I was just like, ‘Hey, I didn't miss a shot while I was out there for the few minutes.' But everything I was doing prior to Summer League, I feel like I just outworked myself. I put a workload on myself before then that I guess my body couldn't handle.

“But I feel like now I'm at the point to where I feel almost indestructible just with the work I've been putting in with everyone this summer, and I'mma be able to reevaluate that Summer League and go back into this season very strong.”

The devil is in the details

This entire offseason, Porter has worked hands-on with Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson and the coaching staff. There's been emphasis on “small things” that will help him mature as a player.

“Get in the best shape as possible, never turn down any open shots, and then being able to keep playing at my own pace, knowing how to direct people and lead on the court when I'm that main ball-handler,” Porter said. “Everybody's been seeing me in the gym.

“These guys, they just know what really helps people get better. Everything they've helped me do has just increased everything around me — not even just my on-court game, off the court. Everybody's just getting familiar with how I am, how I work best, and all the little things. I feel like they're actually paying attention to all the details and everything around. Not even just myself, but everybody who's been here training. It's been very detail-focused.”

With Darius Garland and Max Strus injured, opportunities are available in Atkinson's rotation.

Lonzo Ball will be right there in the thick of it. Porter didn't realize the veteran guard was a legitimate 6-foot-6 with a “crazy long wingspan” until he stepped foot on the hardwood with him.

“The decisions he makes, some of the passes he's been making the last week or two, I'm in awe,” Porter said. “‘What made him even throw that and actually make it?' But he's a great player, great defender. I'm looking forward to playing with him for sure.”

Cavs rookie Tyrese Proctor, who will present another challenge, has also caught his eye: “He's surprised me a lot. I knew he was good, but I feel like he's an NBA-ready player. I feel like he could get some minutes this season coming up for sure.”

Porter welcomes the challenge of competing with his teammates, both fresh-faced and familiar, for those minutes.

“Like I was told as a rookie, every year they're going to bring new guys in,” Porter said. “It might be a guy in your position, it might not be. Every year is a tryout, essentially, over and over again. You've just got to keep proving yourself. It's a prove yourself league. These guys are excellent. Since we've been here, I feel like we've all made each other better, and it's just like that iron sharpens iron type of mentality.”

Porter spent his first season under J.B. Bickerstaff. After a strong showing, he went from a two-way contract player to a full-fledged team member in February 2024. Year 2 under Atkinson had its bright spots and dim ones, but there was decreased usage and fewer minutes. Asked about the difference between the two, Porter quickly showed appreciation for both playing a critical role in his career.

“They're kind of similar in that both are pretty gritty and hard-nosed guys and people who like to work. They're very similar in that way, and I feel like that's why both of them like me as a player, and they want the best for me,” Porter said. “I'm still obviously trying to figure out a lot of things, but the play-style, to me, I feel like is very similar.

“Obviously, Kenny wants a lot more threes to go up and a faster pace, but I feel like getting adjusted to that over these last few months has been good for me.”

What hasn't changed is Cleveland's locker-room environment. In September, multiple player-led mini-camps have been held, including Evan Mobley hosting the guys in Los Angeles and Mitchell doing the same in New York. Efforts like that keep the group together before the real thing starts.

“It's been great,” Porter said. “You've got leaders like that, and we're all kind of similar in age, so it makes it easier for us to all get along and not feel awkward in conversations or just when we're hanging out. I feel like everybody's just actually friends. You normally never get that on any team, honestly, so it's good to have.”

Season three will bring Porter a whole new set of tests, and he's taking the initiative now to ensure that he passes them: “Just with my overall game and approach to how I train, and understanding what positions and roles I'll be put into this year, knowing that it'll be a lot of increased things I'll be asked to do.

“Just being prepared for it — not being afraid to take shots, miss shots, make shots and have guys on my a**. Just wanting me to be better and really be there for the team and do what I can… Obviously, my rookie year was a lot different than last year, but I feel like I've exceeded my own expectations just with the opportunities given. But I know there's so much more still bottled up, so honestly, the sky's the limit, I feel like. And it's all up to me, and that's the good thing to know.”