The Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison as general manager near the beginning of the 2025-26 season back in November. Since then, the club has not found its official replacement. On Thursday, CEO Rick Welts provided an update for the organization's search for a new general manager.

Welts claims that the Mavericks are not in a hurry to find Harrison's replacement, according to Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. He also claimed that the franchise is excited to find a new general manager and that they ideally hire a new candidate before the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Not in a rush, we want to make the right decision,” said Welts. “We're pretty excited about potential candidates. I think ideally we want to have somebody in place ahead of the draft.”

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After firing Nico Harrison, the Mavericks named Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi co-interim general managers. The decision came not long after Harrison traded Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and some change. Dallas lucked out in the 2025 NBA Draft by winning the draft lottery and selecting Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall.

This season, the Mavericks haven't been all that competitive. The team is 23-47 with just 12 games remaining on the schedule. Dallas is in line to have a high-value first-round pick for the upcoming draft to find another exciting prospect to pair with Flagg.

Things could look much differently for the Mavericks next season, especially with a new general manager in place. Having Flagg, Davis, Kyrie Irving returning from injury, and an exciting rookie could be a solid group for Dallas to build around moving forward.