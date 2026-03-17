Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg revealed the physical and mental toll of beginning his NBA career at point guard, describing the experience as one of the most demanding stretches he has faced on the court.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Flagg detailed how the early-season role expanded his understanding of the game while testing his endurance.

“I just learned a ton about the game. You know, I’ve never been in a situation like that to be handling the ball, bringing it up every single time and I learned how tiring it can be. I gained a lot of respect for point guards because those first couple games are probably the most tired I've ever been on a basketball court.”

Flagg elaborated on the challenges of handling full-court pressure while organizing the offense, pointing to the constant physical strain that comes with the position.

“Just getting picked up 94-feet, getting turned side-to-side trying to handle the pressure and getting everybody organized at the same time is exhausting. So, I learned a lot about the game and what it takes to run a team and coach Kidd is one of the best at doing that and I’ve learned a lot from him throughout this year.”

“I learned how tiring it can be. And I gained a lot of respect for point guards because those first couple games are probably the most tired I've ever been on a basketball court.” Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg on playing point guard to start his NBA career.pic.twitter.com/qYI7oEybdH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

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Cooper Flagg’s all-around impact persists as Mavericks prepare for Hawks test

The 19-year-old has since transitioned into a more natural role within Dallas’ system but continues to benefit from the experience. Through 57 games, Flagg is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from three-point range in 33.6 minutes per contest.

Dallas (23–46) is looking to regroup following a 129–111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. The Mavericks have struggled to find consistency during the second half of the season but continue to lean on Flagg’s versatility as both a scorer and playmaker.

The Mavericks will open a three-game homestand Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks (37–31), who enter the matchup riding a 10-game winning streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET as Dallas looks to halt its recent slide and build momentum at home.