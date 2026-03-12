The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will be facing off against each other in what some might call a tank battle between the two. Both teams are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings and have been for most of the season. During this time of the year, more of the younger guys are getting more minutes, while veterans and others may get limited minutes or just not play.

Klay Thompson is one of those veterans, and for the most part, he's been available throughout the season. He's currently listed on the injury report for the Mavericks, and many want to know if he'll be suiting up against the Grizzlies, a team he has too much history with, dating back to when he was with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson's injury status vs. Grizzlies

Thompson is listed as out against the Grizzlies due to rest. It's safe to say that the Mavericks have a good reason to rest him, especially since he played 28 minutes and scored 21 points in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks. That was the most minutes that Thompson had played in a while, and the league may come to understand that he needs to sit out for a game.

The NBA has never been afraid of fining teams when they feel like certain players who were ruled out could have played. If anything, they may want to look into the Grizzlies' situation, because half of their team is listed on the injury report. In their defense, it's real injuries most of those guys are dealing with, so they should be fine.

As for the Mavericks, fans are more interested in seeing Cooper Flagg and how he continues to develop as the season continues.