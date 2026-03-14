Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has learned a lot this season. Amidst a stellar 2025-26 season that’s led to his Rookie of the Year candidacy, Flagg recorded his 25th 20+ point game in Friday’s 138-135 loss against the Cleveland Cavs. It set a new NBA record, surpassing Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant’s record for most 20+ point games by a teenager.

Flagg reflected on his rookie season during his postgame media availability after Friday’s three-point loss to the Cavs, per DLLS Sports’ Abby Jones.

“I’ve learned a ton throughout this whole year about myself. About the game of basketball. About the people around me,” Flagg. “I think I’ve learned a lot about life. It’s been a big learning year for me, and I’ve had to mature a lot. So it’s been a good year.”

Cooper Flagg says that he’s not only learned a lot, but matured a lot this whole year during an up and down rookie season with the Mavericks. “I’ve learned a ton throughout this whole year about myself. About the game of basketball. About the people around me. I think I’ve… pic.twitter.com/RYKgfOzjPG — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) March 14, 2026

Cooper finished with 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting, five assists, and four rebounds.

Marc Stein on Cooper Flagg on ROTY race

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In a tight MVP race with Hornets’ Kon Knueppel, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s odds of winning the award remain strong, but is there anything else to do to improve his chances? That’s the question NBA insider Marc Stein tackled recently, considering the Mavericks’ chances of winning the lottery.

At the same time, the Hornets have emerged as a playoff team, and Knueppel is a significant part of that. With the Mavericks’ season winding down, Flagg’s chances of winning Rookie of the Year could remain the stain, as Stein noted, per The All-NBA Podcast.

“The Mavs have 18 games left, and the truth is, if they can go 0 – 18, it would be the best thing for them. That’s the way the system is,” Stein said on the All-NBA podcast. “The way the system is structured, the best thing for the Mavs is to lose and to lose royally, and that’s obviously not going to be great if you’re chasing Rookie of the Year.”

The Mavs will face the Cavs in a rematch on Sunday.