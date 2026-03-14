Dallas Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson is on the team's injury report ahead of facing the Cleveland Cavs on Sunday. After Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg's historic night in a 138-105 loss to the Cavs, he will most likely miss the rematch on the road. Flagg recorded his 25th 20+ point game, surpassing Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant for most 20+ point performances by a teenager.
Thompson is listed on the Mavericks' injury report as doubtful for Sunday's rematch against the Cavs. He joins center Daniel Gafford, who is dealing with an illness and is also doubtful to play. Caleb Martin is listed as probable for Dallas.
Coming off a 21-point performance in the Mavericks' 124-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Thompson finished with six points on 3-for-11 shooting and two rebounds in Friday's 138-105 loss to the Cavs. He's averaging 11.8 points on 39.2% shooting, including 38% from deep, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season.
All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs will look to capture their first consecutive wins since their seven-game win streak in February. The Mavericks have dropped nine of their last 10 games.
Mavericks injury report
Daniel Gafford — Doubtful — Illness
Kyrie Irving — Out — Left knee; surgery
Dereck Lively II — Out — Right foot; surgery
Caleb Martin — Probable — Left finger; sprain
Klay Thompson — Doubtful — Rest
PJ Washington — Out — Left ankle; soreness
Cavs injury report
Jarrett Allen — Out — Right knee; tendonitis
Keon Ellis — Available — Left index finger; fracture
James Harden — Available — Right thumb; fracture
Sam Merrill — Out — Left hamstring; tightness
Craig Porter Jr. — Out — Left groin; strain
Tyrese Proctor — Right quad; strain
Max Strus — Probable — Left foot; surgery — jones fracture
Jaylon Tyson — Questionable — Left ankle; soreness