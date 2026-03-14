Dallas Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson is on the team's injury report ahead of facing the Cleveland Cavs on Sunday. After Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg's historic night in a 138-105 loss to the Cavs, he will most likely miss the rematch on the road. Flagg recorded his 25th 20+ point game, surpassing Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant for most 20+ point performances by a teenager.

Thompson is listed on the Mavericks' injury report as doubtful for Sunday's rematch against the Cavs. He joins center Daniel Gafford, who is dealing with an illness and is also doubtful to play. Caleb Martin is listed as probable for Dallas.

Coming off a 21-point performance in the Mavericks' 124-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Thompson finished with six points on 3-for-11 shooting and two rebounds in Friday's 138-105 loss to the Cavs. He's averaging 11.8 points on 39.2% shooting, including 38% from deep, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs will look to capture their first consecutive wins since their seven-game win streak in February. The Mavericks have dropped nine of their last 10 games.

Mavericks injury report

Daniel Gafford — Doubtful — Illness

Kyrie Irving — Out — Left knee; surgery

Dereck Lively II — Out — Right foot; surgery

Caleb Martin — Probable — Left finger; sprain

Klay Thompson — Doubtful — Rest

PJ Washington — Out — Left ankle; soreness

Cavs injury report

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Jarrett Allen — Out — Right knee; tendonitis

Keon Ellis — Available — Left index finger; fracture

James Harden — Available — Right thumb; fracture

Sam Merrill — Out — Left hamstring; tightness

Craig Porter Jr. — Out — Left groin; strain

Tyrese Proctor — Right quad; strain

Max Strus — Probable — Left foot; surgery — jones fracture

Jaylon Tyson — Questionable — Left ankle; soreness