Cooper Flagg broke an NBA record Kobe Bryant held following his performance in the Dallas Mavericks' 138-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Flagg is going through the first season of his career with the Mavericks. Following a slow start, he has gained serious traction as he is fulfilling expectations as one of the best rookies in the draft.

In the race for the Rookie of the Year Award this season, Flagg continues to rack up incredible performances that give promise to Dallas' long-term potential. After the team's latest game against Cleveland, the young forward obtained another record in NBA history.

In 29 minutes of action, Flagg finished with a stat line of 25 points, five assists and four rebounds. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Flagg recorded a 20-point game for the 25th time this season, already securing the record at age 19. He surpassed Bryant for the most 20-point games by a teenager in NBA history.

The Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg just moved past Kobe Bryant for the most 20+ point games by a teenager in NBA history. 🔸Cooper Flagg: 25 20+ point games

🔸Kobe Bryant: 24 20+ point games Every night he hits the court, he’s showing why he’s one of the brightest young stars in the… pic.twitter.com/tqkwYovZCt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2026

How Cooper Flagg, Mavericks played against Cavaliers

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Cooper Flagg's historic efforts weren't enough as the Cavaliers' offense was too much for the Mavericks in their blowout loss at home.

Five players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the loss, including Flagg. Naji Marshall came next with a solid performance of 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He shot 7-of-12 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 1-of-4 from the charity stripe. Max Christie had 12 points, Brandon Williams put up 12 points and three assists, while Dwight Powell provided 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas fell to a 22-45 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz while trailing the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Cavaliers in a rematch as tip-off will take place on March 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET.