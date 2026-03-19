The San Diego Padres remained in the spotlight during the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with Manny Machado offering insight into the international influence of Fernando Tatis Jr. As the Dominican Republic made its tournament run, two of San Diego’s biggest stars played central roles.

Both Machado and Tatis Jr. contributed for the Dominican Republic, which fell 3–2 to Team USA in the semifinal. Despite the loss, Tatis Jr. emerged as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

The Padres outfielder delivered elite production throughout the World Baseball Classic, hitting near .400 with both power and consistency. His performance earned him all-tournament honors and further elevated his global profile.

Machado, meanwhile, provided a steady veteran presence in the lineup. His ability to get on base and lead by example helped anchor the Dominican Republic during high-pressure moments.

On Thursday, 97.3 The Fan San Diego shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, of the veteran third baseman reflecting on his experience and what it meant to watch Tatis Jr. compete in the tournament.

“Manny Machado talks about playing for the Dominican Republic, the timing of the WBC, watching Fernando Tatis Jr. play in the tournament for the first time, and now getting ready for the Padres season.”

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Manny Machado talks about playing for the Dominican Republic, the timing of the WBC, watching Fernando Tatis Jr. play in the tournament for the first time, and now getting ready for the Padres season. pic.twitter.com/JOA3Uusgmu — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 19, 2026

“To go out there and represent your country, I think it’s the highest honor you could possibly get. He was very emotional throughout the tournament, and it was awesome to be a part of it.”

The comments from the two-time First Team All-MLB selection reflect both pride and perspective. As a veteran leader for the Padres, Machado emphasized the emotional weight of international competition and the significance of Tatis Jr.’s performance.

The Padres now shift their focus from the World Baseball Classic back to the MLB season. However, the experience gained by Machado and Tatis Jr. will carry forward as they return to the clubhouse.

As expectations build, the Padres benefit from players who have already competed on a global stage. That momentum could shape their outlook moving forward.