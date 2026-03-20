There are still a few weeks left in the NBA regular season. But it is safe to assume that the Chicago Bulls are still rebuilding. A series of trades that shook up the franchise during the Trade Deadline speaks to that.

As a result, the Bulls are stuck with a young roster and uncertainty about who will stay or go. That applies specifically to Collin Sexton, Nick Richards, Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey, Leonard Miller, and Rob Dillingham.

Furthermore, head coach Billy Donovan is being candid as ever when talking about what the future holds for Chicago. That also includes questions about his future with the franchise, per Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated.

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Before the Bulls took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Donovan spoke about the future that lies ahead.

“I think we'll do the same thing we've always done – sit down at the end of the year, he said. “We talk every day about the team and clearly the biggest challenge for us has been the injuries and what we've gone through since the trade deadline. But just trying to get these new guys together – playing together – [is] where all our focus has been. The decisions you're talking about are decisions that are probably going to be made during the draft, during free agency, those things. So, I think you should look at the team. Certainly, there's guys on expiring contracts – there's guys that are restricted contracts – so there'll be probably a lot of decisions to make, but we really haven't talked about those to decisions at all at this point.”

Currently, the Bulls stand at 28-41 and 12th in the Eastern Conference.