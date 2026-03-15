The Dallas Mavericks travel to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Sunday, and veteran guard Klay Thompson is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report. Thompson has not been playing in back-to-back games as of late, and the Mavericks game against the Cavs is the first of a back-to-back set. Here is everything we know about Klay Thompson’s injury and his playing status against the Cavs.



Klay Thompson’s injury status vs. Cavs



Given that Thompson is doubtful on the Mavericks’ injury report against the Cavs, the assumption is he will not be suiting up on Sunday. He is listed with the ‘rest’ designation, suggesting that the Mavericks would rather have him available for the team’s second end of the back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Thompson is in his 13th full season in the NBA. He’s made a remarkable comeback after being sidelined for two straight seasons from 2019-2021. He’s appeared in 59 games this season, including eight starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game.

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Thompson has been averaging a career-low 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 39.2 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

So when it comes to the question of is Klay Thompson playing today, the answer is probably not.

Mavericks injury report

-Moussa Cisse doubtful (G League two-way)

-Daniel Gafford doubtful (illness)

-Kyrie Irving out (left knee surgery)

-Dereck Lively II out (right foot surgery)

-Caleb Martin probable (left finger sprain)

-John Poulakidas questionable (G League two-way)

Tyler Smith questionable (G League two-way)

-Klay Thompson doubtful (rest)

-PJ Washington probable (left ankle soreness)

Cavs injury report

-Jarrett Allen out (right knee tendonitis)

-Keon Ellis available (left index finger fracture)

-James Harden available (right thumb fracture)

-Sam Merrill out (left hamstring tightness)

-Craig Porter Jr. out (left groin strain)

-Tyrese Procter out (right quadricep strain)

-Max Strus probable (left foot surgery Jones fracture)

-Jaylon Tyson questionable (left ankle soreness)