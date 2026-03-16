The Dallas Mavericks had a big win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game of a back-to-back, and it's almost as if they controlled the game from beginning to end. They'll now be going up against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have found new life since the return of Dejounte Murray, but are still near the bottom of the Western Conference, similar to the Mavericks.

Ahead of the game, the Mavericks have a few players on the injury report. Klay Thompson is listed as doubtful due to rest, and Daniel Gafford is doubtful with an illness.

Thompson missed two games last week because of rest, and it's obvious they want to give him as much time as possible to feel right to come back. In the same breath, the Mavericks might be playing the tanking game, allowing the younger guys to take some of those minutes.

As for Gafford, he's missed the past two games for the Mavericks, and it looks like he is on pace to miss his third straight. With Gafford out, PJ Washington has played center, and he's done a good job in the role. Against the Cavs, he finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals.

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It doesn't look like the Mavericks are completely trying to make this season a wash, and the goal seems to be creating good habits. They've been doing that while also being able to see the growth of the young players, such as Cooper Flagg.

The Mavericks were able to land the No. 1 pick last season, and depending on where they finish at the end of the season, they have a good chance of doing so again.

The matchup against the Pelicans will mean a lot to both teams, as they're right next to each other in the West standings.