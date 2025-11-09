With the Dallas Mavericks going through early-season struggles, the team would end up getting its first win on the road against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, 111-105. After the Mavericks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the game prior, the team needed a bounce-back victory as star rookie Cooper Flagg spoke on the victory.

Looking at Flagg's game against Washington, he would score 12 points on shooting six of 15 from the field to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Besides it being the first road win for Dallas, it's also the same for Flagg in his career, who admitted that it has been a slow start to the season for the team, according to The Athletic.

“Things obviously haven’t gone extremely well for us so far. It isn’t the start we’ve been looking for,” Flagg said. “All we can do is stay positive and move forward and continue to take steps in the right direction.”

“I thought our execution was better, for sure,” Flagg continued. “That’s something that’s going to come through experience and us kind of playing together, getting that chemistry down. I thought we kind of were more organized, got to where we wanted to get to down the stretch, and it worked out for us.”

Even looking at Flagg before the NBA, there wasn't a lot of losing when he was with Duke or in high school, prompting the 18-year-old to make an interesting revelation/

“It’s the most I’ve lost since, I think, ever,” Flagg said after the win over Washington.

Article Continues Below

Mavericks' Jason Kidd on Cooper Flagg learning through losing

While it has been a disastrous start for the Mavericks, the win over the Wizards could kickstart a change in the trajectory of the year, especially when it comes to the development of Flagg. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Flagg learning through losing.

“I think you learn really fast when you play 82 games with the best players in the world,” Kidd said. “It’s not high school. It’s not college. You lose more than six games. There are lessons to be learned. It doesn’t take you from becoming a champion or one of the best players in the world. You have to adjust and understand that you’re going to lose. But you learn from losing each time you take the floor.”

At any rate, the Mavericks are 3-7 and look to improve in the team's next game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.