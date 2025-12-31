The Dallas Mavericks’ reported interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has done little to advance the ongoing speculation surrounding Anthony Davis, as league sources continue to indicate that a meaningful deal between the two teams remains unlikely.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that while Dallas has explored Kuminga as a potential trade target, the financial and roster realities significantly limit any connection to Davis, who remains one of the league’s most discussed trade names.

“While a league source said the Mavericks do have interest in the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, who can’t be traded until Jan. 15 but is widely expected to be dealt before the deadline, the fifth-year forward’s salary ($22.5 million) comes well short of Davis’ ($54.1 million) and would thus require the inclusion of another big contract — i.e. Green ($25.8 million),” Amick wrote. “Yet as Warriors coach Steve Kerr said publicly last week, and team sources confirmed, a move like that is simply not in their plans.”

Amick added that while a hypothetical Jimmy Butler-for-Davis framework could work financially, Golden State has shown no appetite for such a move. Team sources also emphasized that the Mavericks initiated contact with the Warriors regarding Davis, not the other way around, further underscoring the lack of momentum.

ClutchPoints’ NBA insider echoed that sentiment during a recent episode of Clutch Scoops, characterizing the Warriors-Davis chatter as overstated.

“There are those rumors of the Golden State Warriors getting in the mix for Anthony Davis,” the insider said. “Those rumors about the Warriors pursuing him over the next few weeks have been exaggerated. It doesn't seem like there is anything brewing there.”

The insider noted that acquiring Davis’ $54.1 million salary would require Golden State to part with either Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, a path the organization has not been willing to pursue. Instead, the Warriors’ focus remains on Kuminga, whose situation is increasingly independent of Davis-related discussions.

Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Davis’ contracts complicate Warriors-Mavericks talks

Kuminga, 22, has emerged as one of Golden State’s most valuable trade assets as he approaches a pivotal contract phase. The fifth-year forward is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field across 17 appearances this season. Kuminga is in the first year of a two-year, $48.5 million contract extension he signed with the Warriors in September. He is earning $22.5 million this season and has a $24.3 million team option for the 2026–27 campaign, a structure that carries significant implications for Golden State’s roster and trade flexibility.

For Dallas, Davis remains the central figure in any blockbuster consideration. The 32-year-old is in the first season of a three-year, $175.6 million contract and is averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field across 16 appearances. He is currently sidelined with a right groin strain suffered on Christmas Day.

As things stand, both teams appear focused on navigating the regular season rather than forcing a premature deal. The Mavericks (12–22) will open a two-game homestand Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (16–14) at 8:30 p.m. ET as they look to snap a three-game skid. The Warriors (17–16) will aim to build on momentum from a recent win when they face the Charlotte Hornets (11–21) on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

With the trade deadline still weeks away, Kuminga’s availability and Davis’ future will continue to draw attention. For now, however, league sources suggest the two situations remain far more parallel than connected.