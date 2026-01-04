In the modern NBA, the trade deadline is absolute chaos. Every year, nearly every team gets in on the action. With such a high quantity of deals being made, some of the agreed-upon trades are relatively low stakes. The deals that really get fans excited are the ones involving stars.

Superstars are dealt at a greater frequency than ever before, too. Just last year, Luka Doncic was traded in the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. That move was both arguably the most shocking trade ever, as well as one that nearly everybody agrees was one of the worst trades ever. Kevin Durant was also traded in the offseason. Although that wasn't a deadline deal, it was a move involving one of the best NBA players ever, and a trade that included a record-breaking seven teams.

Plenty of superstars are on the trading block ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, and history suggests more than one of them will, in fact, end up on the move. So, who are the 10 best NBA trade candidates?

10. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr. was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason. He could be on the move yet again. Porter has long been one of the best shooters in the NBA, but he was just the third or fourth option on a championship-contending Nuggets team. The Nets, in the midst of a rebuild, were optimistic that Porter could be much more when given a bigger role.

Porter has defied Brooklyn's greatest expectations. With the ultimate green light, Porter is averaging 25.8 points per game. Despite this star leap, Porter could still be a trade candidate that the Nets ship off. Brooklyn's number one priority is developing their young talent. The Nets have five first-round rookies on their roster, but only Egor Demin is in the top eight on the team in minutes per game.

Trading Porter would help open up some playing time for a team that should still be thinking primarily about the future. Porter's great play has boosted his draft stock, and the Nets are likely still interested in adding even more draft capital.

9. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are in an interesting place ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. They are in last place in the Western Conference, so at first glance, they should be prime trade deadline sellers and a team willing to tank. However, the Pelicans don't own their 2026 first-round pick. That selection is going to the Atlanta Hawks, so the Pelicans don't have any reason to vie for draft position.

The team still might need to make moves that bring in future assets, though. Zion Williamson was once one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history, but injuries have prevented him from reaching his potential. At some point, the Pelicans may decide to cut their losses and see what they can get in the trade market for the former number one pick.

Williamson was destined to become a perennial 25-plus-point-per-game scorer and one of the most explosive leapers in NBA history. Perhaps a change of scenery is the spark the Duke product needs to turn his career around. The problem for the Pelicans is that teams would likely be hesitant to trade for such an often-injured player, meaning he may actually provide the Pelicans with more value than he does in the trade market.

8. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

For years, Lauri Markkanen has made sense as a potential trade candidate. He is an All-Star caliber player playing on one of the worst teams in the NBA: the Utah Jazz. However, the Jazz have refused to trade him, despite numerous teams having reported interest.

Perhaps this is the year that will finally change. The Jazz haven't been able to break into true contention in a stacked Western Conference, and turbo-boosting their rebuild might be the direction they have to take. Markkanen is listed at 7-foot-1, and he can shoot the 3-point shot. That alone is valuable, and he'd thrive in a shooting role on a contender.

Markkanen has proven during his time with the Jazz that he can scale up to be much more than just a shooter, though. The Finnish forward is averaging 27.9 points per game. Because Markkanen's trade value might be at an all-time high, now would be the time for the Jazz to cash in and trade him.

Last year, Anthony Davis was traded for Luka Doncic in one of the most shocking trades ever. From the get-go, fans pinned that deal as one of the worst in NBA history for the Dallas Mavericks. Davis deserved a chance to prove himself and his fit with his new team, but unfortunately, the all-time great power forward has done nothing to prove the skeptics wrong.

The injury bug is still ravaging Davis's career. He has played just 27 games with the Mavericks. The Mavericks were so bad post-Davis trade last year that they ended up with the number one pick and the chance to draft Cooper Flagg. Dallas doesn't have enough spacing on the roster, and there is now a logjam in the frontcourt, especially because Kyrie Irving is sidelined with an ACL tear.

Davis is already hearing his name in trade rumors yet again, as it seems that the Mavericks are ready to move past the worst decision in franchise history. Unfortunately, Davis' injury history and huge contract mean that they likely can't get a great return for him. Davis still has value, though. When healthy, he is an elite rim protector who can defend all the way out to the perimeter. Davis is also a versatile offensive player, as he can score inside or outside and has the ability to put the ball on the floor.

James Harden is no stranger to being involved in trade rumors. He has requested trades away from numerous of his previous homes, and he could very well end up being dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are just 12-22 despite being the oldest team in the NBA, so they might need to blow things up.

Kawhi Leonard's injury history and ongoing salary cap circumvention allegations make it somewhat unlikely that he will be dealt. Harden, meanwhile, has plenty of experience quickly finding success with a new team after being traded. Harden has led the NBA in points and in assists before, and he is still going strong.

Even at 36 years old, Harden is still a tough player to guard because of his stepback jumper and ability to draw contact inside. A team interested in trading for Harden would certainly have championship aspirations, but Harden has had some big playoff flops throughout his career, too.

5. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant was once viewed as one of the future faces of the NBA. He burst onto the scene in his early days with the Memphis Grizzlies, and his team had a fair amount of success quickly in his career. The last few years have been disappointing, though.

The point guard has been suspended on multiple occasions, and he has clashed with the organization this year. His 3-point shooting and defensive shortcomings have also hurt his on-court production. Morant is currently having by far the worst season of his career. If the Grizzlies are tired of Morant's antics, they could very well look to trade him away.

After all, the Grizzlies have found success without Morant on the floor in recent years. Morant is an incredibly slasher who plays with no fear. He is still young enough to turn things around and return to the form of his All-Star days.

4. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis's meniscus injury is putting a wrinkle in potential trade plans for the Sacramento Kings. The former double-doubles leader certainly will hold the most trade value on the team upon his return, though, much more than Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Sabonis is an elite rebounder. He also has playmaking ability and can facilitate from the high post. Last season, Sabonis even shot 41.7% from deep. Sabonis is an offensive engine who has thrived as the Kings' top option, but he could take his game to the next level with more offensive threats around him. Sabonis is expected to return in January or around the All-Star break, so it'll be interesting to see if a team takes a chance on him before the trade deadline.

3. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is clearly one of the most talented offensive players in the NBA. Young has range that extends well past the 3-point line, and he is in the running as the assists champion year in and year out. Young's defense, or lack thereof, has become too great a barrier for the Atlanta Hawks to overcome in the minds of some, though.

The Atlanta Hawks might be smarter to add talent this year rather than get rid of it. After all, the Eastern Conference is wide open with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum out for the year. The Hawks are coming off one of the best offseason performances in the league, too. Young could still very well be traded, though.

In the right system in which his weaknesses are masked, Young could really shine. He recently returned from an MCL sprain, but Atlanta has struggled with him in the lineup.

In addition to Morant and Young, LaMelo Ball is another uber-talented offensive player who plays the point guard position who is hearing his name in trade rumors because some think that he doesn't play a winning style of basketball. Young and Morant are undersized, and a lot of their flaws stem from that.

Ball is 6-foot-7, though. His jumbo facilitator skill set gives him greater trade value than Young or Morant. Ball makes highlight plays on a nightly basis; he just needs to buck the injury bug. Injuries are the biggest thing that have held both him and his Charlotte Hornets back.

The Hornets shouldn't trade Ball, but considering reports suggest he is on the trading block, he has to be included near the top of this list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA and, therefore, the top name on the trading block. He was involved in trade rumors in the offseason, and before suffering a calf injury, trade talks were picking back up. Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in Milwaukee Bucks history. He has won two MVPs and a championship with the team.

Because of that, reports suggest the Bucks will do right by their star and trade him to a preferred destination. Antetokounmpo is rumored to be most interested in playing in New York. He is such an unstoppable player that every team should be calling the Bucks about his availability, though.

Antetokounmpo is a physical specimen who is impossible to stop in the paint. He is also an elite defensive player who has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name. The only concern is that Antetokounmpo is dealing with that calf injury, and the NBA has never been more aware of the dangers of calf problems, considering how many star players have torn their Achilles tendons recently.