Jason Kidd has endured his share of ups and downs as the Dallas Mavericks head coach, but one recent decision he made could help the Mavs in a pivotal manner ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Kidd made the move to have Klay Thompson come off the bench earlier in the season. Not only has the move led to better production from Thompson, but it shows that Thompson is willing to play in a bench role. If the Mavs look to trade Thompson — which has been rumored over the past few weeks — potential suitors can be more confident playing him off the bench if that's the route they wish to pursue.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Thompson had started 814 of the 865 games he played in his NBA career. Through 32 games played in 2025-26, Thompson has started just eight contests. He's averaging 11.9 points per game off the bench this season compared to 8.8 points per outing as a starter.

While there was a time when the idea of Thompson coming off the bench would have seemed absurd, it seems to be the best decision at the moment.

If Kidd never made the move to bench Thompson, one has to imagine that certain potential suitors may have balked at the idea of acquiring him. There are teams that make sense as landing destinations for Klay, but only if he serves in a bench role.

Will Klay Thompson still be open to bench role if trade happens?

While there are no guarantees that Thompson will love coming off the bench — as one of the rumored reasons he joined Dallas was to start — he has handled the situation like a professional. Thompson has not complained and continues to work hard. Klay wants to win more than anything, and he may be open to coming off the bench for a contender if the possibility of winning a championship is in play.

Jason Kidd has made some questionable decisions as the Mavericks' head coach — such as starting Cooper Flagg at point guard to begin the 2025-26 campaign — but the Mavericks' front office is surely pleased with his handling of Klay Thompson's role this season. The move should make a trade much easier to make if Dallas does indeed decide to move on from Thompson.