On Thursday morning, the Miami Dolphins shook up the NFL world by firing head coach Mike McDaniel, the team announced. The news comes after a second straight season in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs, bringing to an end an era that started out with much promise but ultimately fizzled out.

Priority number one for the Dolphins is finding a new person to construct the roster for whoever they hire as their next head coach, meaning the team also needs to find a new general manager after firing Chris Grier from the position midway through the season.

Now, more intel has come out as to the timetable for the general manager search.

“I'm told the Dolphins expect to make a decision on their new GM by tomorrow. They met with interim GM Champ Kelly on Wednesday, and the other three candidates (Chad Alexander, Josh Williams and Jon-Eric Sullivan) flew into South Florida last night for in-person interviews that are taking place today,” reported Jeff Darlington of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Darlington also noted that the “Dolphins will conduct the head coaching search after a GM is in place, which should be in the next few days.”

Overall, general manager is certainly the most important for the Dolphins to get squared away. There are many questions on the Dolphins' roster currently, including most notably at the quarterback position after Tua Tagovailoa was benched down the stretch of the 2025 season.

In any case, the Dolphins figure to look quite a bit different when next season gets underway.