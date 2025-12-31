The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world a season ago by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and acquiring Anthony Davis as part of the deal. With the man who made the trade — Nico Harrison — no longer associated with the Mavs, rumors of Dallas potentially moving on from AD have swirled. In fact, given his injury history and the team's struggles, one could even argue that the Mavericks should trade Davis this season.

While a possible deal may get three or four teams involved, there is one specific two-team trade that could make sense. The Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Davis, as there is rumored interest there and Atlanta may have enough to entice the Mavs without getting another team involved.

Before we get into the details of what the trade would look like, it is worth mentioning that Trae Young is a great player. However, given the fact that Kyrie Irving is not expected to be moved and guards such as Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams are taking steps forward, there's no reason for the Mavs to acquire Young. Dallas would be entering a rebuild — even if it is brief — by moving on from AD, and acquiring Young would only block playing time for younger guards while the fit alongside Irving may be questionable.

With that said, there is only one trade the Mavericks should consider making with the Hawks.

The potential Mavericks-Hawks Anthony Davis trade

Hawks receive: C/F Anthony Davis

Mavericks receive: F Zaccharie Risacher, C/F Kristaps Porzingis, G Vit Krejci, 2026 first round pick (more favorable of New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks)

Anthony Davis will be 33 years old in March and he has been limited to 16 games played this season due to injury concerns. Still, when healthy, AD is one of the best players in the NBA.

Article Continues Below

The Hawks are rumored to be interested in moving on from former first round pick Zaccharie Risacher. They would only move him for a big haul — whether that includes multiple picks or a superstar. In this scenario, Atlanta would be receiving one of the best players in the NBA.

Of course, the deal would need to make sense financially. A reunion with Kristaps Porzingis would provide the Mavs with a temporary Davis replacement. They wouldn't be tied to the veteran for years to come, though, as Porzingis will enter free agency following the 2025-26 season.

Bringing in 25-year-old Vit Krejci helps the trade work while giving the Mavericks extra guard depth.

Mavs fans may want more than one draft pick, but the 2026 first round pick is the more favorable option between the Pelicans and Bucks. New Orleans is currently just 8-26 this season and in last place in the Western Conference.

This trade makes plenty of sense for the Mavericks. One has to wonder if the Hawks would consider this specific deal, though. They are probably open to moving on from Porzingis, but the first round pick is especially valuable. Meanwhile, Risacher was a former No. 1 overall pick for a reason.

The Hawks' willingness to make this move will be determined by how much they value Anthony Davis. If Atlanta believes Davis is the answer for helping them make a postseason run, they may go all in on acquiring him. The Hawks are currently just 15-19 overall, but they would be in the NBA Play-In Tournament if the season ended today.

For the Mavericks, this is the only two-team Davis trade they should consider making with the Hawks.