Recently, the Dallas Mavericks have been enveloped in trade rumors surrounding star big man Anthony Davis, who has been in and out of the lineup this year due to injury. The speculation has come as the franchise fully turns its attention to number one overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, who is currently in the driver's seat for the Rookie of the Year award.

Now, more information is coming to light on why Davis and his team are so adamant about getting a trade out of Dallas.

“…league sources say Davis’ representatives do not believe there’s an extension agreement to be had with the Mavericks in the upcoming offseason. As such, the sources say, there is a strong desire from Davis’ camp to get him traded to a destination where they feel an extension would be more likely,” reported Christian Clark and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

They also added that “League sources say (Rich) Paul has already encouraged the Mavericks to be more aggressive in assessing Davis’ current market.”

Article Continues Below

Indeed, Rich Paul has never been shy about putting pressure on teams to get his clients where he wants them to go, and in the NBA, money certainly talks.

At this point, it's unclear what destination Davis' team may have in mind. Some reports have suggested that the Atlanta Hawks could be a potential Davis trade suitor, but those talks seem to have cooled off over the last few days, especially considering new developments on the Trae Young front.

Still, it doesn't seem that it will be too long before Davis is in a new uniform.